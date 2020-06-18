- Advertisement -
Scott County’s 15th coronavirus case reported by state

By IH Staff

Scott County’s 15th case of coronavirus was reported by the TN Dept. of Health on Thursday afternoon.

There were no immediate details available about the new case, the first reported in Scott County in a week. Scott County Mayor Jeff Tibbals said that he has reached out to the local health department for more information about the new case.

Scott County’s 14th case — which has since been listed as recovered — was someone who tested positive outside the county. In fact, there has not been a positive coronavirus test in Scott County — either through the local health department in Huntsville or through a private provider — in well over a month.

Across the state, the number of active cases of coronavirus stood at 10,371 on Thursday, after the Dept. of Health reported 686 new infections and 667 new recoveries. That number is significantly higher than it was one week ago; on June 11, there were 8,977 active cases in Tennessee. However, it’s lower than it was to begin the work week. On Monday, there were 10,615 active cases.

Tennessee hit a dubious milestone of sorts on Thursday, as the state’s coronavirus death toll surpassed 500. With 12 new Covid-19 deaths reported by the Dept. of Health on Thursday, at least 509 people are believed to have died in the Volunteer State from the novel coronavirus. That number includes 488 people who were confirmed to have the virus, and 21 “probable” cases that have been linked to the virus.

A total of 29 new hospitalizations were reported by the Dept. of Health on Thursday. That number has been up in recent days, with an average of more than two dozen people hospitalized each day for the past week. While the vast majority of people who are infected by coronavirus will suffer mild symptoms or have no symptoms at all, the prognosis is poorer for those who develop serious illness that requires hospitalization. About 1 in 4 people who have been hospitalized for coronavirus since the outbreak began in Tennessee have not survived.

There has been positive news in parts of Tennessee this week. The number of active cases has declined in the greater Chattanooga area. While there are still more than 1,000 active cases in Hamilton County, each neighboring county has seen a decline in cases, including Bradley County — home of Cleveland, where active cases had been on the increase. In Marion County to the west of Chattanooga, the number of active cases dropped to single digits for the first time in weeks.

Also, Putnam County — Cookeville — has seen its number of active cases drop to 132. There was a point when the county was seeing a rapid increase in its number of cases.

In Memphis, there has been a decline in active cases this week, as well, although there are still more than 2,000 active cases in Shelby County.

Other areas have seen their coronavirus outlook continue to worsen. In East Tennessee’s tourism hub, Sevier County, the number of active cases has grown to 173 — still low in comparison to the state’s urban areas, but significantly higher than it was just two weeks ago. And in Knox County — which has been by far the least-hardest-hit urban area in Tennessee — the Dept. of Health is now reporting 181 active cases, the most thus far. However, the Knox County Health Department — which operates independently of the state’s health department — is reporting only 89 active cases, a decline over the last 72 hours. The reason for the difference in the numbers is the number of cases being listed as recovered by the Knox County Health Department.

There are currently four people hospitalized with Covid-19 illness in Knox County, a number that has been steady over the past 72 hours.

By the numbers: 652,160 people have been tested for coronavirus in Tennessee, or 959 per 10,000 people. In Scott County, 980 people have been tested, or 445 per 10,000 people.

• 5.0% (32,829) of Tennessee’s tests have returned positive, including 8.8% (686) of the 7,816 new test results reported Thursday. In Scott County, 1.5% (15) of tests have returned positive.

• 6.7% (2,209) of people who have tested positive for coronavirus in Tennessee have required hospitalization, including 29 new hospitalizations reported on Thursday.

• Tennessee’s 509 coronavirus-related deaths equates to 23.0% of the hospitalizations.

• 1.6% of Tennessee’s confirmed coronavirus cases have resulted in death.

• 66.9% (21,949) of those diagnosed with coronavirus in Tennessee have recovered, including 667 new recoveries reported Thursday.

• There are currently 10,371 active cases of coronavirus in Tennessee.

IH Staff
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
