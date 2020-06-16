- Advertisement - Home E-Edition June 18, 2020 E-Edition 14 hours ago Updated: 14 hours ago June 18, 2020 By IH Staff Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp - Story Continues Below - Join our mailing listGet headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.SubscribeWe will not sell or spam your email address. - Advertisement - Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp IH StaffContact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald. - Advertisement - Stay Connected 8,920FansLike1,280FollowersFollow1,623FollowersFollow Join our mailing listWe will not sell or spam your email address.Subscribe The Latest Features Boys & Girls Club keeps its members active through summer Melanie Garrett - June 16, 2020 0 The so-called "summer brain drain" — where students lose some of the knowledge and skills they've learned during the school year while they're off... Read more Features Amaysing Grub’s Chelsie Mays chases her dream Ben Garrett - June 16, 2020 0 For four years, Chelsie Mays pursued her nursing degree. She got accepted into South College's sought-after nursing program to finish her bachelor's. She appeared... Read more E-Edition June 18, 2020 IH Staff - June 16, 2020 0 Read more Oneida Oneida’s West, Scott’s Owens and Summers all sign letters of intent IH Staff - June 15, 2020 0 Three local student-athletes signed college scholarships last week or the week before, inking their intent to play football or basketball at the next level. Scott... Read more Related Stories E-Edition E-Edition: June 4, 2020 IH Staff - June 2, 2020 0 Read more E-Edition E-Edition: May 28, 2020 IH Staff - May 26, 2020 0 Read more E-Edition E-Edition: May 21, 2020 IH Staff - May 19, 2020 0 Read more E-Edition E-Edition: May 14, 2020 IH Staff - May 13, 2020 0 Read more E-Edition E-Edition: May 7, 2020 IH Staff - May 5, 2020 0 Read more - Advertisement -