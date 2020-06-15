- Advertisement -
Home Sports Oneida Oneida RB/P Morgan adds another D-I offer
SportsOneida
Updated:

Oneida RB/P Morgan adds another D-I offer

By IH Staff

Oneida RB Kolby Morgan goes one-on-one against a Rockwood defender during a 2019 game at Jim May Stadium | Sarah Dunlap/IH

Kolby Morgan has added a scholarship offer from Army to his resume as he heads into his final season at Oneida and the recruiting season heats up.

The offers are beginning to accumulate for the Indians’ dynamic senior runningback and punter. He has a second Division I offer from the U.S. Naval Academy, which, like Navy, competes in the FBS, the NCAA’s highest level of college football. A third Division I offer has been received by Morgan from Tennessee Tech, an FCS school. He also has an offer from University of the Cumberlands, which competes at the NAIA level.

Morgan has turned heads on either side of the ball. Offensively, he has game-changing speed and moves at the runningback position; defensively, he is ranked as one of the top punters in the nation as ranked by ProKicker.Com.

Morgan is a Ray Guy Top Prospect, joining a respectable list that includes numerous NFL kickers — including former University of Tennessee and current Houston Texans punter Trevor Daniel.

A member of the Ray Guy All-American Watch List for 2020, Morgan is listed as the nation’s No. 2 punter by the website in the Class of 2021, with an average punting distance of 48.6 yards and a best of 66 yards at Ray Guy camps. The nation’s No. 1 punter according to Ray Guy, West Monroe’s Peyton Todd, is committed to LSU.

But it isn’t just as a special teams player that has Morgan on college teams’ radar. His high school coach, Tony Lambert, has said there are few punters in America who offer the versatility that Morgan presents as a playmaker on the offensive side of the ball, and Army has offered him as both a punter and a runningback.

Should Morgan choose a Division I school, he would join a small group of local players in recent years that have played at the D1 level, including his Oneida teammate, Hunter Barnhart, who recently signed with Tennessee Tech.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.
- Advertisement -
IH Staff
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

8,920FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,623FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Features

Boys & Girls Club keeps its members active through summer

Melanie Garrett - 0
The so-called "summer brain drain" — where students lose some of the knowledge and skills they've learned during the school year while they're off...
Read more
Features

Amaysing Grub’s Chelsie Mays chases her dream

Ben Garrett - 0
For four years, Chelsie Mays pursued her nursing degree. She got accepted into South College's sought-after nursing program to finish her bachelor's. She appeared...
Read more
E-Edition

June 18, 2020

IH Staff - 0
Read more
Oneida

Oneida’s West, Scott’s Owens and Summers all sign letters of intent

IH Staff - 0
Three local student-athletes signed college scholarships last week or the week before, inking their intent to play football or basketball at the next level. Scott...
Read more

Related Stories

Oneida

Oneida’s West, Scott’s Owens and Summers all sign letters of intent

IH Staff - 0
Three local student-athletes signed college scholarships last week or the week before, inking their intent to play football or basketball at the next level. Scott...
Read more
Oneida

Before the shutdown, Oneida baseball was on a roll

IH Staff - 0
The basketball players aren't the only ones at Oneida left to wonder "what might have been."  Coronavirus fears, which have prompted the complete shutdown of...
Read more
Oneida

Oneida falls to Loretto in state quarterfinals as tournament comes to quick halt

IH Staff - 0
MURFREESBORO — Oneida’s Lady Indians knew when they walked off the court at the Murphy center here Thursday evening that they had played their...
Read more
Oneida

Update: TSSAA suspends state tournaments

IH Staff - 0
The Tennessee Secondary School Athletics Association announcer Thursday evening that it is suspending the remainder of this week’s girls basketball tournament in Murfreesboro, as...
Read more
Oneida

Notebook: Oneida never took its eye off the prize

Ben Garrett - 0
Jacob King was all over the place after Oneida’s 78-68 victory over University High on Monday. After a quick celebration at the final buzzer of...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Oneida RB/P Morgan adds another D-I offer

Oneida IH Staff - 0
Kolby Morgan has added a scholarship offer from Army to his resume as he heads into his final season at Oneida and the recruiting...
Read more

Boys & Girls Club keeps its members active through summer

Features Melanie Garrett - 0
The so-called "summer brain drain" — where students lose some of the knowledge and skills they've learned during the school year while they're off...
Read more

Believe it or not: Dept. of Health again reports 14th case of coronavirus

Local News IH Staff - 0
For the second time in four days, the TN Dept. of Health has reported a 14th case of coronavirus in Scott County. But many Scott...
Read more

Latest News

Boys & Girls Club keeps its members active through summer

Features Melanie Garrett - 0
The so-called "summer brain drain" — where students lose some of the knowledge and skills they've learned during the school year while they're off...
Read more

Amaysing Grub’s Chelsie Mays chases her dream

Features Ben Garrett - 0
For four years, Chelsie Mays pursued her nursing degree. She got accepted into South College's sought-after nursing program to finish her bachelor's. She appeared...
Read more

June 18, 2020

E-Edition IH Staff - 0
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN