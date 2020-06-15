Oneida RB/P Morgan adds another D-I offer

Kolby Morgan has added a scholarship offer from Army to his resume as he heads into his final season at Oneida and the recruiting season heats up.

The offers are beginning to accumulate for the Indians’ dynamic senior runningback and punter. He has a second Division I offer from the U.S. Naval Academy, which, like Navy, competes in the FBS, the NCAA’s highest level of college football. A third Division I offer has been received by Morgan from Tennessee Tech, an FCS school. He also has an offer from University of the Cumberlands, which competes at the NAIA level.

Morgan has turned heads on either side of the ball. Offensively, he has game-changing speed and moves at the runningback position; defensively, he is ranked as one of the top punters in the nation as ranked by ProKicker.Com.

Morgan is a Ray Guy Top Prospect, joining a respectable list that includes numerous NFL kickers — including former University of Tennessee and current Houston Texans punter Trevor Daniel.

A member of the Ray Guy All-American Watch List for 2020, Morgan is listed as the nation’s No. 2 punter by the website in the Class of 2021, with an average punting distance of 48.6 yards and a best of 66 yards at Ray Guy camps. The nation’s No. 1 punter according to Ray Guy, West Monroe’s Peyton Todd, is committed to LSU.

But it isn’t just as a special teams player that has Morgan on college teams’ radar. His high school coach, Tony Lambert, has said there are few punters in America who offer the versatility that Morgan presents as a playmaker on the offensive side of the ball, and Army has offered him as both a punter and a runningback.

Should Morgan choose a Division I school, he would join a small group of local players in recent years that have played at the D1 level, including his Oneida teammate, Hunter Barnhart, who recently signed with Tennessee Tech.