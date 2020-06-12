TN reports 27 new coronavirus-related deaths — but an asterisk is needed

At first glance, Friday was Tennessee’s deadliest day since the coronavirus pandemic began: 27 new deaths in a single 24-hour period, bringing the total number of people who have died of Covid-19 illness to at least 468. That news was attached to a report from the TN Dept. of Health that there were 786 new cases of the virus in the state, a significant increase from a day earlier.

But all of the data comes with an asterisk of sorts: Tennessee began including “probable” Covid-19 cases with its confirmed Covid-19 cases on Friday.

The good news for Scott County: that announcement did not cause the local number of cases to increase, although it had been expected. There are still 14 total cases of coronavirus locally, 13 of them recovered. According to Scott County Mayor Jeff Tibbals, the 14th case, which was reported by the Dept. of Health on Wednesday, is a former resident of Scott County who has moved but not updated their driver’s license. That case will be removed from the county’s total, the mayor said. A similar scenario occurred Sunday, when a former resident tested positive and was reported by the Dept. of Health as the 14th local case. It was removed by the following day.

A second look at the state’s data, meanwhile, reveals that there were six confirmed coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours. The additional 21 being reported by the state are “probable” deaths that are now being included in the data that is released to the public. Critics had long urged Tennessee to list probable deaths that were being reported to the CDC but not released publicly.

The 768 new cases reported by the state on Friday includes 202 probable cases as well as confirmed cases.

The data became much more confusing on Friday; the state reported a whopping 59,864 new test results on Friday — a result of the “probable” data being included with the “confirmed” data for the first time. Earlier in the week, health authorities had said that around 40,000 new test results were coming. However, it was believed that around 10% of those would be positive — which would result in around 4,000 probable cases; instead, only 202 were reported.

While Scott County’s number of coronavirus cases was unchanged on Friday, other counties in the local area saw an increase. Campbell County is now up to 22 total cases — but just two of them are active. Fentress County has likewise seen an increase, and is at 14 total cases with just three active.

Anderson County continues to see its active cases increase. There are now 15 active cases in Anderson County. In Knox County, there are 111 active cases, with four people hospitalized. In Sevier County, which has seen an explosion of new cases this week, there are now 95 active cases.

By the numbers: 594,960 people have been tested for coronavirus in Tennessee, or 875 per 10,000 people. In Scott County, 945 people have been tested, or 430 per 10,000 people.

• 4.9% (29,126) of the tests have returned positive, including 1.3% (786) of the 59,864 new test results reported Friday. In Scott County, 1.5% (14) of the tests have returned positive.

• 7.0% (2,049) of the positive tests have required hospitalization, including 38 new hospitalizations reported Friday.

• Tennessee’s 468 coronavirus-related deaths equate to 22.8% of those hospitalizations.

• 1.6% (468) of Tennessee’s confirmed or suspected coronavirus cases have resulted in death.

• 66.7% (19,425) of people diagnosed with or suspected to have coronavirus in Tennessee have recovered, including 503 new recoveries reported Friday.