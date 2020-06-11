- Advertisement -
Home News Local News The 2020 Scott County Fair has been canceled
NewsLocal News
Updated:

The 2020 Scott County Fair has been canceled

By IH Staff

The 2020 Scott County Fair was to have been the 94th annual county fair.

Chalk up the 94th annual Scott County Fair as the victim of coronavirus.

The Scott County Fair Association made the decision Thursday morning to not move forward with this year’s fair, which would have been held in August. It will be the first time in decades that the fair will not come to town.

Kable Krahn, president of the Fair Association, made the call on Thursday, saying there were too many obstacles to overcome in order to have the fair safely.

While Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has issued new guidance that allows festivals — including fairs — to take place, there are still numerous regulations in place related to Covid-19. The fair is typically one of the largest events of the year in Scott County, cramming thousands of people into the 1.6-acre Stanley Street fairgrounds on its busiest nights.

“There are so many components,” said Stacey Swann, a spokesperson for the Fair Association. She said that the association had reached out to its rides provider to ask if certain guarantees could be made, such as wiping down the amusements between rides.

But the providers themselves are facing uncertainties, with restrictions and guidance differing from state to state.

In the wake of Gov. Lee’s latest guidance, some Tennessee counties are opting to move forward with their annual fair, as scheduled. But others are not, and the cancelations have far outnumbered the decisions to stay the course. Among the fairs that have been canceled are the Tennessee State Fair and the Tennessee Valley Fair.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The cancelation of the 94th Scott County Fair will place the Fair Association in something of a financial bind. The Fair Association relies on the annual fair to provide enough profit to pay for the yearly insurance and other costs associated with maintaining the fairgrounds, which amounts to thousands of dollars. Without the fair, that revenue will be absent.

However, organizers are also exploring ways to make up the deficit, including events such as community yard sales at the fairgrounds, which can be done safely and in accordance with state and federal social-distancing guidelines.

While the impact of coronavirus has been minimal in Scott County, with only 14 cases thus far, no serious illness and no community spread, other parts of the state have not been so fortunate. More than 400 people have died of the virus, and the number of active cases continues to grow. While medical experts had once hoped that the arrival of hot weather would help quell the spread of the virus, the number of active cases in Tennessee is now approaching 10,000. The greater Nashville area and Memphis have been the hardest-hit, accounting for the vast majority of the state’s more than 9,000 active cases. But some areas in East Tennessee are under the gun, with the latest outbreaks appearing to take root in Knoxville and Pigeon Forge-Gatlinburg.

- Advertisement -
IH Staff
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

8,916FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,622FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Local News

The 2020 Scott County Fair has been canceled

IH Staff - 0
Chalk up the 94th annual Scott County Fair as the victim of coronavirus. The Scott County Fair Association made the decision Thursday morning to not...
Read more
Local News

Believe it or not: Dept. of Health again reports 14th case of coronavirus

IH Staff - 0
For the second time in four days, the TN Dept. of Health has reported a 14th case of coronavirus in Scott County. But many Scott...
Read more
Local News

TDOT will not place traffic lights at Verdun, Great Dane

IH Staff - 0
The TN Dept. of Transportation has rejected local officials' latest request for traffic lights at the U.S. 27-Verdun Road intersection in Oneida, along with...
Read more
Scott

Cleveland State responds to Scott’s hire of Jake Wright

IH Staff - 0
By Cleveland State Sports Information Assistant Women’s Basketball Coach Jake Wright accepted a head coaching offer on Wednesday. Wright will now lead Scott High School...
Read more

Related Stories

Local News

Believe it or not: Dept. of Health again reports 14th case of coronavirus

IH Staff - 0
For the second time in four days, the TN Dept. of Health has reported a 14th case of coronavirus in Scott County. But many Scott...
Read more
Local News

TDOT will not place traffic lights at Verdun, Great Dane

IH Staff - 0
The TN Dept. of Transportation has rejected local officials' latest request for traffic lights at the U.S. 27-Verdun Road intersection in Oneida, along with...
Read more
Local News

Scott County adds 14th case of coronavirus

IH Staff - 0
The TN Dept. of Health reported a 14th case of coronavirus in Scott County on Sunday — the second in three days. On Friday, the...
Read more
Local News

Change of plans: 4th of July parade will be held directly before fireworks

IH Staff - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Scott County's annual Independence Day parade will happen, after all. Stacey Swann, executive director of the Scott County Chamber of Commerce, said that...
Read more
Local News

Oneida City Park to reopen; splash pad will reopen later

IH Staff - 0
  Oneida City Park will reopen on Friday, June 12, the office of Mayor Jack E. Lay announced today. The park will be open from 7...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Scott County adds 14th case of coronavirus

Local News IH Staff - 0
The TN Dept. of Health reported a 14th case of coronavirus in Scott County on Sunday — the second in three days. On Friday, the...
Read more

Garrett: America’s latest turmoil isn’t as black and white as it might seem

Opinion Ben Garrett - 0
I seethed with anger when I watched the video of now-fired-and-jailed Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on the neck of George Floyd’s neck...
Read more

Cristobal may bring rainfall, risk of severe weather to Tennessee

Local News IH Staff - 0
Tropical Storm Cristobal has dumped copious amounts of rain on parts of Mexico and appears to be taking aim at the Gulf Coast for...
Read more

Latest News

The 2020 Scott County Fair has been canceled

Local News IH Staff - 0
Chalk up the 94th annual Scott County Fair as the victim of coronavirus. The Scott County Fair Association made the decision Thursday morning to not...
Read more

Believe it or not: Dept. of Health again reports 14th case of coronavirus

Local News IH Staff - 0
For the second time in four days, the TN Dept. of Health has reported a 14th case of coronavirus in Scott County. But many Scott...
Read more

TDOT will not place traffic lights at Verdun, Great Dane

Local News IH Staff - 0
The TN Dept. of Transportation has rejected local officials' latest request for traffic lights at the U.S. 27-Verdun Road intersection in Oneida, along with...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN