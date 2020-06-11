The 2020 Scott County Fair has been canceled

Chalk up the 94th annual Scott County Fair as the victim of coronavirus.

The Scott County Fair Association made the decision Thursday morning to not move forward with this year’s fair, which would have been held in August. It will be the first time in decades that the fair will not come to town.

Kable Krahn, president of the Fair Association, made the call on Thursday, saying there were too many obstacles to overcome in order to have the fair safely.

While Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has issued new guidance that allows festivals — including fairs — to take place, there are still numerous regulations in place related to Covid-19. The fair is typically one of the largest events of the year in Scott County, cramming thousands of people into the 1.6-acre Stanley Street fairgrounds on its busiest nights.

“There are so many components,” said Stacey Swann, a spokesperson for the Fair Association. She said that the association had reached out to its rides provider to ask if certain guarantees could be made, such as wiping down the amusements between rides.

But the providers themselves are facing uncertainties, with restrictions and guidance differing from state to state.

In the wake of Gov. Lee’s latest guidance, some Tennessee counties are opting to move forward with their annual fair, as scheduled. But others are not, and the cancelations have far outnumbered the decisions to stay the course. Among the fairs that have been canceled are the Tennessee State Fair and the Tennessee Valley Fair.

The cancelation of the 94th Scott County Fair will place the Fair Association in something of a financial bind. The Fair Association relies on the annual fair to provide enough profit to pay for the yearly insurance and other costs associated with maintaining the fairgrounds, which amounts to thousands of dollars. Without the fair, that revenue will be absent.

However, organizers are also exploring ways to make up the deficit, including events such as community yard sales at the fairgrounds, which can be done safely and in accordance with state and federal social-distancing guidelines.

While the impact of coronavirus has been minimal in Scott County, with only 14 cases thus far, no serious illness and no community spread, other parts of the state have not been so fortunate. More than 400 people have died of the virus, and the number of active cases continues to grow. While medical experts had once hoped that the arrival of hot weather would help quell the spread of the virus, the number of active cases in Tennessee is now approaching 10,000. The greater Nashville area and Memphis have been the hardest-hit, accounting for the vast majority of the state’s more than 9,000 active cases. But some areas in East Tennessee are under the gun, with the latest outbreaks appearing to take root in Knoxville and Pigeon Forge-Gatlinburg.