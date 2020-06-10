TDOT will not place traffic lights at Verdun, Great Dane

The TN Dept. of Transportation has rejected local officials’ latest request for traffic lights at the U.S. 27-Verdun Road intersection in Oneida, along with a request for traffic lights at the S.R. 63-Great Dane Lane intersection in Huntsville.

Local officials learned Wednesday that the latest requests would not be honored, following a review by TDOT. The review was initiated following the agency’s meeting with local officials — from county government as well as each of Scott County’s municipalities — last fall.

Oneida Mayor Jack E. Lay has long argued for traffic signalization at the Verdun Road intersection near the Boys & Girls Club of the Cumberland Plateau. High traffic counts in the area have long been problematic, and have only increased since modern GPS units began directing motorists destined to the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area to use Verdun Road as a S.R. 297 shortcut.

At October’s meeting, both Mayor Lay and Sabrina Terry from the office of Scott County Mayor Jeff Tibbals requested TDOT to again explore the issue of traffic lights at the intersection. However, TDOT said that its Region I Traffic Office had investigated the intersection “and a signal is not warranted at this time.” It added that the agency’s Strategic Transportation Investments Division (STID) had investigated the intersection’s crash history and determined that it was not eligible for grant funding for a traffic light.

Additionally, a request from Huntsville Mayor Dennis Jeffers for a traffic light at S.R. 63’s intersection with Great Dane Lane and Old Jamestown Road will not be granted. TDOT said in its response that its Region I Traffic Office had performed a “signal warrant analysis” at the intersection “and determined that a signal is not warranted at this location.”

“There is also a lack of crash issues to warrant a signal based on safety,” the agency added.

The intersection is problematic in the mornings and afternoons, at the beginning and end of the work day. Great Dane Trails and Tennier Industries each employ hundreds of workers, creating traffic snarls as their shifts begin and end.

In a separate request from Mayor Jeffers, TDOT has opted against taking action to fill a drainage ditch within the state right-of-way in front of Pawn Plus on U.S. 27 near Helenwood Main Street, saying it would require engineering and environmental work to complete and there is no negative impact to traffic. However, the agency has recommended that guardrails be extended around the driveway entrance to the business to provide protection from the ditch. TDOT declined to approve a guardrail around the back side of the ditch along the pawn shop’s parking lot.

- Story Continues Below -

TDOT has also determined there aren’t sufficient drainage issues at the intersection of Main Street and U.S. 27 in Oneida to warrant action. Officials had requested that drainage issues there be evaluated and a guardrail be installed.

The traffic light and drainage issues were among a laundry list of transportation issues within Scott County that were broached by local officials during last fall’s meeting with TDOT. Some of those had been previously responded to, and some have not been responded to by the agency. Among them:

• Resurfacing of U.S. 27: Local officials requested that a nearly 4-mile section of U.S. 27 through Helenwood be explored for resurfacing. The project is not included in TDOT’s 3-year resurfacing plan, but is increasingly in need of improvement. TDOT’s pavement engineer was to have reviewed the location and determined how the state would proceed on the request.

• Sidewalks in front of Huntsville School: Local officials requested new sidewalks along S.R. 63 in front of the school. TDOT recommended exploring a grant for the project.

• Updates to traffic signals along S.R. 27 through Oneida: Local officials requested financial assistance to update obsolete traffic signals along Alberta Street, so that traffic can flow more freely through the bottleneck section of the highway. TDOT recommended a grant be applied for to obtain funding.

• Improvements to Industrial Lane: Local officials requested improvements to S.R. 297 from its intersection with Alberta Street to its intersection with West 3rd Avenue. TDOT said that such a project would have to await later funding availability.

• Crashes on the back-side of the 4-Lane: Local officials requested that TDOT evaluate crash issues along U.S. 27 on the stretch commonly referred to as the “Back Side of the 4-Lane” in north Oneida. The stretch of roadway from just north of Northtown Plaza to near Sandcut Road has seen multiple fatalities in recent years, including a Kentucky teenager who died last year. Other crashes have claimed the lives of a young child and an unborn baby. TDOT investigated the stretch and determined that it was not eligible for grant funding basfed on available crash data.

• Sidewalks in Oneida: Local officials requested sidewalks for the entirety of the U.S. 27 corridor through Oneida. TDOT recommended that the city and county apply for grant funding.

• Improvements to Airport Road: Local officials requested that a nearly two-mile section of Airport Road be improved to aid industrial traffic to the Airport Industrial Park. TDOT developed a cost analysis that determined $10 million in funding would be needed, and subsequently determined that it does not qualify for improvements.

• Improvements to U.S. 27 in southern Scott County and northern Morgan County: The winding, narrow route between Robbins and Sunbright has long been a source of consternation for travelers, and state Sen. Ken Yager has pledged that he will not rest until the route is improved. Local officials added their voices of support in last fall’s meeting. TDOT said that cost estimates for an expansion to a four-lane route between the two communities and on to Wartburg would cost $455 million. The agency just completed a project further south on U.S. 27, just north of Harriman. A 3.8-mile stretch of the problem area, from Robbins to Glenmary, is active and in the engineering phase. The estimated cost for that project will be $76 million.

• Rusty Washam Bridge on S.R. 63: The Baker Highway bridge over Buffalo Creek is not on the state’s current repair list, and TDOT determined that after the most recent inspection of the bridge, repair is not warranted at this time.

• Brian Boshears Bridge on S.R. 63: TDOT will perform repairs on the Baker Highway bridge over Paint Rock Creek in the near future, a project that will require temporary lane restrictions and turn signals. The bridge was last repaired 20 years ago.

TDOT has several projects underway in Scott County, in addition to the U.S. 27 project in Robbins, which is scheduled for right-of-way purchase in fiscal year 2022. Among the others:

• Twin K Construction is currently completing a major project to straighten the 90-degree curve on U.S. 27 in Oneida, commonly referred to as “The Corner,” at the intersection of Alberta Street and Paint Rock Road.

• The outside, southbound lane of U.S. 27 will be extended from near Bethlehem Baptist Church south to the Oak Grove intersection at Litton Road, as a right-turn-only lane. The project is currently in the design stage.

• Spot improvements will be made to S.R. 63 from Huntsville to Caryville at Interstate 75. Among the planned improvements are changes to the intersections of S.R. 456 in Huntsville and S.R. 297 in Pioneer, the installation of a turn lane from Fairview School to the Norma Road intersection, and the installation of a truck-climbing lane from near Old Hwy. 63 to near Stinking Creek Road in Campbell County.