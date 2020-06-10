Cleveland State responds to Scott’s hire of Jake Wright

By Cleveland State Sports Information

Assistant Women’s Basketball Coach Jake Wright accepted a head coaching offer on Wednesday. Wright will now lead Scott High School Women’s Basketball in Huntsville, Tenn.

Wright served as Head Coach Evelyn Thompson’s assistant for two seasons. The coaching staff recorded their best season in Thompson’s three years at Cleveland State this past year, as the Lady Cougars finished third in the conference with a 17-11 overall record and 12-6 record in TCCAA play. The team also won a game in the TCCAA Tournament to advance to the semi-finals and saw freshman Asjah Harrell win Freshman of the Year and TCCAA Most Valuable Player as well as earn NJCAA All-American honors. Both Britnay Gore and Za’kkria Robinson were also named TCCAA All-Conference honorees in 2020.

Wright spoke highly of Cleveland State and what his years here have meant to him. “I’m truly blessed to have been a part of the Cleveland State family for the past two years,” said Wright. “I want to thank Coach Thompson for believing in me and allowing me to work for her: she has been an amazing mentor to me. I want to thank Dr. [Bill] Seymour, Dr. [Michael] Stokes and Coach [Mike] Policastro for this amazing opportunity to work for Cleveland State and be a part of this family for the rest of my life. I want to thank everyone that has helped me and supported me and our teams the past couple of years: you will always be a part of my family. I’m so excited to be joining the Scott High family. It’s a blessing to be able to come home and be a part of a program that my mother helped build as a player. I’m so excited for the future. Thank you Cleveland State! Go Cougars and Go Lady Highlanders!”

Thompson expressed pride for all that Wright has done in coaching. “I want to start by thanking Jake for all that he has done,” said Thompson. “I am so proud of him, and I am so happy that he has this opportunity because he deserves it. I would be remiss if I didn’t also thank his fiancé Tuesday and his parents for all of their support for the program. It has been my pleasure for the past two seasons to work with Jake. He will be greatly missed by me, the team, the college and the community. As a head coach, it is my job to get my assistants ready to take the helm of their own programs. As much as I hate to see him go, I know that he is ready for this next step in his career. On the other side of all of this, Scott High is not only getting a great coach, they are getting an exceptional, caring and hardworking person. They are blessed to have him. I look forward to seeing Jake on the sidelines. I know he will make us all proud and he will forever be a part of the Cleveland State family. Go Highlanders!!”

We wish Jake the best of luck at Scott High School and congratulate him on the position!