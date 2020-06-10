- Advertisement -
Home News Local News Believe it or not: Dept. of Health again reports 14th case of...
NewsLocal News
Updated:

Believe it or not: Dept. of Health again reports 14th case of coronavirus

By IH Staff

For the second time in four days, the TN Dept. of Health has reported a 14th case of coronavirus in Scott County.

But many Scott Countians are likely to treat the report as suspect without verification at the local level, which has not yet been publicly made. The state Dept. of Health has repeatedly reported new cases of Covid-19 in Scott County, only to later retract those reports. On Sunday, a 14th case was reported, only to be removed from the state’s data the following day. Scott County Mayor Jeff Tibbals, who maintains near constant contact with the Scott County Health Department, said that the change was due to the patient having a residence inside Scott County listed on their driver’s license, despite having not lived in Scott County for quite some time. CDC guidelines require coronavirus cases to be listed by county of residence. After the Dept. of Health was made aware of the address change, the 14th case was removed and correctly added to the county where the resident currently resides.

Sunday’s mistake was not the first data-entry error that has been made specific to Scott County. A 12th case was twice reported by state health authorities, and later retracted, before a 12th person — who was working out of state when she contracted the virus — did test positive. Scott County’s 13th case was confirmed on Friday, and was also someone who had contracted the virus while working out of state.

The data entry errors have not been limited to Scott County, and have occurred in most Tennessee counties at some point. The errors are corrected as they’re realized.

Regardless of whether the 14th case stands, it is likely that Scott County will have new cases added to its total on Friday. Mayor Tibbals told the Independent Herald Wednesday morning that he has been advised by health authorities that “probable” cases will begin to be reported with the state’s data on Friday.

Scott County has had probable cases that have not been reported.

Until now, persons who have had symptoms and have been exposed and were believed to be infected by coronavirus but tested negative have not been publicly reported in Tennessee. However, that will change on Friday. There are about 4,000 “probable” cases in the state. It was not immediately known how many probable cases have been in Scott County.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.

Statewide, the Dept. of Health reported 294 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday. The daily data dump was mostly good news, with 503 new recoveries reported, and only one death, bringing the state’s number of coronavirus-related deaths to 436. Sixteen new hospitalizations were reported.

As a result of the new numbers, Tennessee’s number of active cases dipped slightly below 9,000, to 8,917.

There were no new cases reported in most adjoining counties, but the number of positive cases continues to climb in Anderson County — now at 11, the highest number since the outbreak began.

Overall, there are 18 active cases in Scott and adjoining counties, including two in Scott County.

Elsewhere in East Tennessee, the outbreak continues to grow in degree and severity in Knox County, where there are 114 active cases and five people currently hospitalized. And the number of active cases is rapidly growing in Sevier County, up to 79 on Wednesday.

In Nashville, health authorities reported six additional deaths related to Covid-19 on Wednesday, even though the state’s total increased by only one. The six people ranged in age from 57 to 91, with all but one being 75 or older. All six had underlying health conditions.

By the numbers: 528,635 people have been tested for coronavirus in Tennessee, or 777 per 10,000 people. In Scott County, 855 people have been tested, or 389 per 10,000 people.

• 5.3% (27,869) of those tests have returned positive, including 4.0% (294) of the 7,438 new test results reported Wednesday. In Scott County, 1.6% (14) of the test results have returned positive.

• 7.1% (1,990) of the positive cases have required hospitalization, including 16 new hospitalizations reported Wednesday.

• Tennessee’s 436 coronavirus-related deaths equate to 21.9% of the hospitalizations.

• 1.6% (436) of Tennessee’s known coronavirus cases have resulted in death.

• 66.4% (18,516) of those diagnosed with coronavirus in Tennessee have recovered, including 503 new recoveries reported Wednesday.

- Advertisement -
IH Staff
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

8,916FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,622FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Local News

The 2020 Scott County Fair has been canceled

IH Staff - 0
Chalk up the 94th annual Scott County Fair as the victim of coronavirus. The Scott County Fair Association made the decision Thursday morning to not...
Read more
Local News

Believe it or not: Dept. of Health again reports 14th case of coronavirus

IH Staff - 0
For the second time in four days, the TN Dept. of Health has reported a 14th case of coronavirus in Scott County. But many Scott...
Read more
Local News

TDOT will not place traffic lights at Verdun, Great Dane

IH Staff - 0
The TN Dept. of Transportation has rejected local officials' latest request for traffic lights at the U.S. 27-Verdun Road intersection in Oneida, along with...
Read more
Scott

Cleveland State responds to Scott’s hire of Jake Wright

IH Staff - 0
By Cleveland State Sports Information Assistant Women’s Basketball Coach Jake Wright accepted a head coaching offer on Wednesday. Wright will now lead Scott High School...
Read more

Related Stories

Local News

The 2020 Scott County Fair has been canceled

IH Staff - 0
Chalk up the 94th annual Scott County Fair as the victim of coronavirus. The Scott County Fair Association made the decision Thursday morning to not...
Read more
Local News

TDOT will not place traffic lights at Verdun, Great Dane

IH Staff - 0
The TN Dept. of Transportation has rejected local officials' latest request for traffic lights at the U.S. 27-Verdun Road intersection in Oneida, along with...
Read more
Local News

Scott County adds 14th case of coronavirus

IH Staff - 0
The TN Dept. of Health reported a 14th case of coronavirus in Scott County on Sunday — the second in three days. On Friday, the...
Read more
Local News

Change of plans: 4th of July parade will be held directly before fireworks

IH Staff - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Scott County's annual Independence Day parade will happen, after all. Stacey Swann, executive director of the Scott County Chamber of Commerce, said that...
Read more
Local News

Oneida City Park to reopen; splash pad will reopen later

IH Staff - 0
  Oneida City Park will reopen on Friday, June 12, the office of Mayor Jack E. Lay announced today. The park will be open from 7...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Cleveland State responds to Scott’s hire of Jake Wright

Scott IH Staff - 0
By Cleveland State Sports Information Assistant Women’s Basketball Coach Jake Wright accepted a head coaching offer on Wednesday. Wright will now lead Scott High School...
Read more

Scott County adds 14th case of coronavirus

Local News IH Staff - 0
The TN Dept. of Health reported a 14th case of coronavirus in Scott County on Sunday — the second in three days. On Friday, the...
Read more

Tennessee’s active coronavirus cases top 8,000 as outbreak continues to grow

Local News IH Staff - 0
There was early hope that the arrival of warmer weather would cause the outbreak of novel coronavirus to ease, months before an anticipated vaccine...
Read more

Latest News

The 2020 Scott County Fair has been canceled

Local News IH Staff - 0
Chalk up the 94th annual Scott County Fair as the victim of coronavirus. The Scott County Fair Association made the decision Thursday morning to not...
Read more

Believe it or not: Dept. of Health again reports 14th case of coronavirus

Local News IH Staff - 0
For the second time in four days, the TN Dept. of Health has reported a 14th case of coronavirus in Scott County. But many Scott...
Read more

TDOT will not place traffic lights at Verdun, Great Dane

Local News IH Staff - 0
The TN Dept. of Transportation has rejected local officials' latest request for traffic lights at the U.S. 27-Verdun Road intersection in Oneida, along with...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN