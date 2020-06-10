Believe it or not: Dept. of Health again reports 14th case of coronavirus

For the second time in four days, the TN Dept. of Health has reported a 14th case of coronavirus in Scott County.

But many Scott Countians are likely to treat the report as suspect without verification at the local level, which has not yet been publicly made. The state Dept. of Health has repeatedly reported new cases of Covid-19 in Scott County, only to later retract those reports. On Sunday, a 14th case was reported, only to be removed from the state’s data the following day. Scott County Mayor Jeff Tibbals, who maintains near constant contact with the Scott County Health Department, said that the change was due to the patient having a residence inside Scott County listed on their driver’s license, despite having not lived in Scott County for quite some time. CDC guidelines require coronavirus cases to be listed by county of residence. After the Dept. of Health was made aware of the address change, the 14th case was removed and correctly added to the county where the resident currently resides.

Sunday’s mistake was not the first data-entry error that has been made specific to Scott County. A 12th case was twice reported by state health authorities, and later retracted, before a 12th person — who was working out of state when she contracted the virus — did test positive. Scott County’s 13th case was confirmed on Friday, and was also someone who had contracted the virus while working out of state.

The data entry errors have not been limited to Scott County, and have occurred in most Tennessee counties at some point. The errors are corrected as they’re realized.

Regardless of whether the 14th case stands, it is likely that Scott County will have new cases added to its total on Friday. Mayor Tibbals told the Independent Herald Wednesday morning that he has been advised by health authorities that “probable” cases will begin to be reported with the state’s data on Friday.

Scott County has had probable cases that have not been reported.

Until now, persons who have had symptoms and have been exposed and were believed to be infected by coronavirus but tested negative have not been publicly reported in Tennessee. However, that will change on Friday. There are about 4,000 “probable” cases in the state. It was not immediately known how many probable cases have been in Scott County.

Statewide, the Dept. of Health reported 294 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday. The daily data dump was mostly good news, with 503 new recoveries reported, and only one death, bringing the state’s number of coronavirus-related deaths to 436. Sixteen new hospitalizations were reported.

As a result of the new numbers, Tennessee’s number of active cases dipped slightly below 9,000, to 8,917.

There were no new cases reported in most adjoining counties, but the number of positive cases continues to climb in Anderson County — now at 11, the highest number since the outbreak began.

Overall, there are 18 active cases in Scott and adjoining counties, including two in Scott County.

Elsewhere in East Tennessee, the outbreak continues to grow in degree and severity in Knox County, where there are 114 active cases and five people currently hospitalized. And the number of active cases is rapidly growing in Sevier County, up to 79 on Wednesday.

In Nashville, health authorities reported six additional deaths related to Covid-19 on Wednesday, even though the state’s total increased by only one. The six people ranged in age from 57 to 91, with all but one being 75 or older. All six had underlying health conditions.

By the numbers: 528,635 people have been tested for coronavirus in Tennessee, or 777 per 10,000 people. In Scott County, 855 people have been tested, or 389 per 10,000 people.

• 5.3% (27,869) of those tests have returned positive, including 4.0% (294) of the 7,438 new test results reported Wednesday. In Scott County, 1.6% (14) of the test results have returned positive.

• 7.1% (1,990) of the positive cases have required hospitalization, including 16 new hospitalizations reported Wednesday.

• Tennessee’s 436 coronavirus-related deaths equate to 21.9% of the hospitalizations.

• 1.6% (436) of Tennessee’s known coronavirus cases have resulted in death.

• 66.4% (18,516) of those diagnosed with coronavirus in Tennessee have recovered, including 503 new recoveries reported Wednesday.