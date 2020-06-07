- Advertisement -
Home News Local News Scott County adds 14th case of coronavirus
NewsLocal News
Updated:

Scott County adds 14th case of coronavirus

By IH Staff

The TN Dept. of Health reported a 14th case of coronavirus in Scott County on Sunday — the second in three days.

On Friday, the Dept. of Health reported a new case of the virus, which Scott County Mayor Jeff Tibbals said was a person who was infected and tested while working out of state, and who had been quarantined with no local contact since returning home.

There was no further details on the 14th case reported by the Dept. of Health on Sunday.

A new case of the virus was also reported in Morgan County, and two new cases were reported in Anderson County, where there have been five cases reported in the past 48 hours.

The number of active coronavirus cases in Scott and neighboring counties has jumped to 17.

The new case in Scott County was one of just over 300 reported by the Dept. of Health across the state on Sunday. There are now 8,741 active cases of Covid-19 illness in Tennessee — an increase of nearly 25% in the past seven days, and the most active cases the state has had thus far, as new infections continue to far outpace recoveries. There were 98 recoveries reported by the Dept. of Health on Sunday.

There was only one new coronavirus-related death reported by the Dept. of Health on Sunday. However, there were no coronavirus deaths reported last Sunday, and that was followed by 50 deaths over the next six days — Tennessee’s deadliest week since the coronavirus outbreak began.

However, there was some good news on Sunday: only nine new coronavirus-related hospitalizations were reported across the state — the fewest in a single day since May 19. The number of hospitalizations directly correlates with the number of deaths; about 1 in 5 people who required hospitalization for Covid-19 illness in Tennessee do not survive.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.

In Knox County, the number of active coronavirus cases has risen to 95, with two people currently hospitalized due to the illness.

By the numbers: 498,768 people have been tested for coronavirus in Tennessee, or 733 per 10,000 people. In Scott County, 714 people have been tested for the virus, or 325 per 10,000 people.

• 5.3% (26,381) of the tests have returned positive, including 4.2% (310) of the 7,347 new test results reported Sunday. In Scott County, 2.0% (14) of the tests have returned positive.

• 7.3% (1,932) of the positive tests have required hospitalization, including nine new hospitalizations reported Sunday.

• Tennessee’s 418 coronavirus-related deaths equates to 21.6% of the hospitalizations.

• 1.6% (418) of Tennessee’s known coronavirus cases have resulted in death.

• 65.3% (17,222) of those diagnosed with coronavirus in Tennessee have recovered, including 98 new recoveries reported Sunday.

• There are 8,741 active coronavirus cases in Tennessee, up from 8,530 on Saturday.

- Advertisement -
IH Staff
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

8,907FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,620FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Local News

Scott County adds 14th case of coronavirus

IH Staff - 0
The TN Dept. of Health reported a 14th case of coronavirus in Scott County on Sunday — the second in three days. On Friday, the...
Read more
Local News

Change of plans: 4th of July parade will be held directly before fireworks

IH Staff - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Scott County's annual Independence Day parade will happen, after all. Stacey Swann, executive director of the Scott County Chamber of Commerce, said that...
Read more
Opinion

Garrett: America’s latest turmoil isn’t as black and white as it might seem

Ben Garrett - 0
I seethed with anger when I watched the video of now-fired-and-jailed Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on the neck of George Floyd’s neck...
Read more
Local News

Oneida City Park to reopen; splash pad will reopen later

IH Staff - 0
  Oneida City Park will reopen on Friday, June 12, the office of Mayor Jack E. Lay announced today. The park will be open from 7...
Read more

Related Stories

Local News

Change of plans: 4th of July parade will be held directly before fireworks

IH Staff - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Scott County's annual Independence Day parade will happen, after all. Stacey Swann, executive director of the Scott County Chamber of Commerce, said that...
Read more
Local News

Oneida City Park to reopen; splash pad will reopen later

IH Staff - 0
  Oneida City Park will reopen on Friday, June 12, the office of Mayor Jack E. Lay announced today. The park will be open from 7...
Read more
Local News

Scott County has a 13th case of coronavirus

IH Staff - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Scott County's 13th case of novel coronavirus, reported Friday, is a patient who was infected and tested outside the state. Scott County Mayor...
Read more
Local News

Oneida tabs Kingston’s Layne as band director

IH Staff - 0
The Oneida Special School District has named Andrew Layne its new band director, Director of Schools Dr. Jeanny Phillips announced this week. Layne, a native...
Read more
Local News

Cristobal may bring rainfall, risk of severe weather to Tennessee

IH Staff - 0
Tropical Storm Cristobal has dumped copious amounts of rain on parts of Mexico and appears to be taking aim at the Gulf Coast for...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Tennessee’s active coronavirus cases top 8,000 as outbreak continues to grow

Local News IH Staff - 0
There was early hope that the arrival of warmer weather would cause the outbreak of novel coronavirus to ease, months before an anticipated vaccine...
Read more

Change of plans: 4th of July parade will be held directly before fireworks

Local News IH Staff - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Scott County's annual Independence Day parade will happen, after all. Stacey Swann, executive director of the Scott County Chamber of Commerce, said that...
Read more

Garrett: America’s latest turmoil isn’t as black and white as it might seem

Opinion Ben Garrett - 0
I seethed with anger when I watched the video of now-fired-and-jailed Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on the neck of George Floyd’s neck...
Read more

Latest News

Scott County adds 14th case of coronavirus

Local News IH Staff - 0
The TN Dept. of Health reported a 14th case of coronavirus in Scott County on Sunday — the second in three days. On Friday, the...
Read more

Change of plans: 4th of July parade will be held directly before fireworks

Local News IH Staff - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Scott County's annual Independence Day parade will happen, after all. Stacey Swann, executive director of the Scott County Chamber of Commerce, said that...
Read more

Garrett: America’s latest turmoil isn’t as black and white as it might seem

Opinion Ben Garrett - 0
I seethed with anger when I watched the video of now-fired-and-jailed Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on the neck of George Floyd’s neck...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN