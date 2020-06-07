Scott County adds 14th case of coronavirus

The TN Dept. of Health reported a 14th case of coronavirus in Scott County on Sunday — the second in three days.

On Friday, the Dept. of Health reported a new case of the virus, which Scott County Mayor Jeff Tibbals said was a person who was infected and tested while working out of state, and who had been quarantined with no local contact since returning home.

There was no further details on the 14th case reported by the Dept. of Health on Sunday.

A new case of the virus was also reported in Morgan County, and two new cases were reported in Anderson County, where there have been five cases reported in the past 48 hours.

The number of active coronavirus cases in Scott and neighboring counties has jumped to 17.

The new case in Scott County was one of just over 300 reported by the Dept. of Health across the state on Sunday. There are now 8,741 active cases of Covid-19 illness in Tennessee — an increase of nearly 25% in the past seven days, and the most active cases the state has had thus far, as new infections continue to far outpace recoveries. There were 98 recoveries reported by the Dept. of Health on Sunday.

There was only one new coronavirus-related death reported by the Dept. of Health on Sunday. However, there were no coronavirus deaths reported last Sunday, and that was followed by 50 deaths over the next six days — Tennessee’s deadliest week since the coronavirus outbreak began.

However, there was some good news on Sunday: only nine new coronavirus-related hospitalizations were reported across the state — the fewest in a single day since May 19. The number of hospitalizations directly correlates with the number of deaths; about 1 in 5 people who required hospitalization for Covid-19 illness in Tennessee do not survive.

In Knox County, the number of active coronavirus cases has risen to 95, with two people currently hospitalized due to the illness.

By the numbers: 498,768 people have been tested for coronavirus in Tennessee, or 733 per 10,000 people. In Scott County, 714 people have been tested for the virus, or 325 per 10,000 people.

• 5.3% (26,381) of the tests have returned positive, including 4.2% (310) of the 7,347 new test results reported Sunday. In Scott County, 2.0% (14) of the tests have returned positive.

• 7.3% (1,932) of the positive tests have required hospitalization, including nine new hospitalizations reported Sunday.

• Tennessee’s 418 coronavirus-related deaths equates to 21.6% of the hospitalizations.

• 1.6% (418) of Tennessee’s known coronavirus cases have resulted in death.

• 65.3% (17,222) of those diagnosed with coronavirus in Tennessee have recovered, including 98 new recoveries reported Sunday.

• There are 8,741 active coronavirus cases in Tennessee, up from 8,530 on Saturday.