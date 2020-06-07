- Advertisement -
Home News Local News Change of plans: 4th of July parade will be held directly before...
NewsLocal News
Updated:

Change of plans: 4th of July parade will be held directly before fireworks

By IH Staff

The Sharp family’s traditional float is pictured in the 2019 Firemen’s Fourth Festival parade | IH File Photo

HUNTSVILLE — Scott County’s annual Independence Day parade will happen, after all.

Stacey Swann, executive director of the Scott County Chamber of Commerce, said that a decision has been made to move forward with the parade, with no changes from last year except the start time — 8 p.m. on July 4.

The parade traditionally steps off at 11 a.m. on the 4th of July. However, there will not be a full-fledged Firemen’s Fourth Festival this year, although Huntsville Mayor Dennis Jeffers said Sunday that plans are being amended to include more than had originally been hoped for.

By shifting the parade to 8 p.m., the hope is that those who turn out to watch the parade will stick around for the 10 p.m. fireworks and enjoy an evening on and around the historic courthouse mall in downtown Huntsville. There will be food vendors on the mall, and Jeffers said Sunday that a few non-food vendors will be on-hand, as well.

The change of plans comes just days after Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed a new executive order permitting parades and festivals to resume. Those activities had been on hold due to coronavirus concerns.

“I’m tickled that we’re going to be able to move forward,” Jeffers said. “After careful consideration, we decided that we should safely celebrate our Independence Day. Our tests are steady, we still have only a handful of cases (of coronavirus) in Scott County, and we feel like we should celebrate our independence the best we can.”

The parade will be open-entry for anyone who wishes to participate, and Swann said that hopes are the traditional family floats will be entered, and there are hopes for additional entries, as well. The only stipulation is that throwing candy, beads and other items will not be permitted at this year’s parade, in consideration of state and federal guidelines.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The parade will organize just east of Huntsville School, and follow its traditional route along S.R. 63 to Courthouse Drive, circling the courthouse before returning to the school along S.R. 63.

By the time the parade concludes, dusk will be descending on downtown Huntsville, and firefighters from Huntsville Fire & Rescue will begin the traditional fireworks display at about 10 p.m.

Prior to Gov. Lee’s revised order on Friday, plans had been to have only the fireworks, with a few food vendors on the mall. The governor’s order explicitly banned parades and festivals.

Under the new order, there are no restrictions on hosting festivals. Jeffers said the Firemen’s Fourth will continue to be modified — there will be no entertainment, for example — because there simply isn’t time to plan it, nor have plans been made for sound setup on the mall. Prior to the governor’s order on Friday, no one knew when parades and festivals would be allowed to resume.

“We’re going to do as much as we can,” Jeffers said, adding that he is working on plans to add other things but that he is not yet ready to announce what those are. “We’ll make do this year, and plan to come back bigger and better next year.

“I feel like from about 7:30 p.m. on, folks will pour into the mall, watch the parade, get something to eat, stick around for the fireworks, and have a good time.”

The annual New River Run, a 5k/10k walk and run that serves as a fundraiser for the town’s fire department, is still scheduled for the morning of July 4. The fire department will also hold a fundraising roadblock on the evening of the 4th.

- Advertisement -
IH Staff
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

8,907FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,620FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Local News

Scott County adds 14th case of coronavirus

IH Staff - 0
The TN Dept. of Health reported a 14th case of coronavirus in Scott County on Sunday — the second in three days. On Friday, the...
Read more
Local News

Change of plans: 4th of July parade will be held directly before fireworks

IH Staff - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Scott County's annual Independence Day parade will happen, after all. Stacey Swann, executive director of the Scott County Chamber of Commerce, said that...
Read more
Opinion

Garrett: America’s latest turmoil isn’t as black and white as it might seem

Ben Garrett - 0
I seethed with anger when I watched the video of now-fired-and-jailed Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on the neck of George Floyd’s neck...
Read more
Local News

Oneida City Park to reopen; splash pad will reopen later

IH Staff - 0
  Oneida City Park will reopen on Friday, June 12, the office of Mayor Jack E. Lay announced today. The park will be open from 7...
Read more

Related Stories

Local News

Scott County adds 14th case of coronavirus

IH Staff - 0
The TN Dept. of Health reported a 14th case of coronavirus in Scott County on Sunday — the second in three days. On Friday, the...
Read more
Local News

Oneida City Park to reopen; splash pad will reopen later

IH Staff - 0
  Oneida City Park will reopen on Friday, June 12, the office of Mayor Jack E. Lay announced today. The park will be open from 7...
Read more
Local News

Scott County has a 13th case of coronavirus

IH Staff - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Scott County's 13th case of novel coronavirus, reported Friday, is a patient who was infected and tested outside the state. Scott County Mayor...
Read more
Local News

Oneida tabs Kingston’s Layne as band director

IH Staff - 0
The Oneida Special School District has named Andrew Layne its new band director, Director of Schools Dr. Jeanny Phillips announced this week. Layne, a native...
Read more
Local News

Cristobal may bring rainfall, risk of severe weather to Tennessee

IH Staff - 0
Tropical Storm Cristobal has dumped copious amounts of rain on parts of Mexico and appears to be taking aim at the Gulf Coast for...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Garrett: America’s latest turmoil isn’t as black and white as it might seem

Opinion Ben Garrett - 0
I seethed with anger when I watched the video of now-fired-and-jailed Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on the neck of George Floyd’s neck...
Read more

Change of plans: 4th of July parade will be held directly before fireworks

Local News IH Staff - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Scott County's annual Independence Day parade will happen, after all. Stacey Swann, executive director of the Scott County Chamber of Commerce, said that...
Read more

Oneida City Park to reopen; splash pad will reopen later

Local News IH Staff - 0
  Oneida City Park will reopen on Friday, June 12, the office of Mayor Jack E. Lay announced today. The park will be open from 7...
Read more

Latest News

Scott County adds 14th case of coronavirus

Local News IH Staff - 0
The TN Dept. of Health reported a 14th case of coronavirus in Scott County on Sunday — the second in three days. On Friday, the...
Read more

Change of plans: 4th of July parade will be held directly before fireworks

Local News IH Staff - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Scott County's annual Independence Day parade will happen, after all. Stacey Swann, executive director of the Scott County Chamber of Commerce, said that...
Read more

Garrett: America’s latest turmoil isn’t as black and white as it might seem

Opinion Ben Garrett - 0
I seethed with anger when I watched the video of now-fired-and-jailed Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on the neck of George Floyd’s neck...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN