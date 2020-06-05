Scott County has a 13th case of coronavirus

HUNTSVILLE — Scott County’s 13th case of novel coronavirus, reported Friday, is a patient who was infected and tested outside the state.

Scott County Mayor Jeff Tibbals said that while the patient has returned home to Scott County, they have been quarantined since their return and have not had contact with anyone in Scott County.

The new case of coronavirus is Scott County’s only active case. An earlier patient who is working outside the state and has not been home since late April has recovered.

Scott County’s 13th case of the virus was among 400 reported by the TN Dept. of Health on Friday. Tennessee now has 8,187 active cases of coronavirus — the most thus far.

There were seven new coronavirus-related deaths reported on Friday, bringing the state’s total to at least 408. The past week has been the deadliest in Tennessee since the coronavirus outbreak began, with 52 Covid-19 deaths in the past seven days.

The number of people being hospitalized for the virus remains relatively high, as well, with 38 new hospitalizations reported by the Dept. of Health on Friday.

In Knox County, the nearest metropolitan area to Scott County, there are currently 92 active cases of coronavirus — a number that is substantially higher than it was a week ago. However, there is only one person hospitalized with Covid-19 in Knox County.

In Putnam County, which once appeared an emerging hotspot for coronavirus, the number of active cases has dropped to 174. It was once over 200.

However, Hamilton County — home of Chattanooga — has not been as fortunate. It continues to see its case load grow at a faster rate than any county in the state, and now has 641 active cases. Rutherford County — home of Murfreesboro — is also seeing a fast-growing number of active cases. There are currently 779 active cases in Rutherford County. And in Williamson County, another county falling within the Nashville metropolitan area, there are now more than 200 active cases.

In all, 3,740 — or 46% — of Tennessee’s active cases are in Nashville or adjoining counties. Another 1,744, or 21%, of the state’s active cases are in Memphis and Shelby County.

Outside the greater Nashville area and Memphis, there are only three counties in Tennessee with more than 100 active cases of coronavirus: Lake County, where nearly all of 310 active cases are linked to an outbreak at a state prison; Putnam County; and Hamilton County.

In East Tennessee, the impact of the virus remains relatively light. There are relatively high numbers of active cases in Rhea County and Loudon County, where there were outbreaks of the virus among immigrant workers on farms, and in McMinn County, which continues to recover from a massive nursing home outbreak that killed 14 people. Sevier County — Tennessee’s tourism mecca — is also experiencing an increase in active cases, up to 25 as of Friday.

By the numbers: 482,172 people have been tested for coronavirus in Tennessee, or 709 per 10,000 people. In Scott County, 691 people have been tested, or 314 per 10,000 people.

• 5.3% (25,520) of the tests are returning positive, including 6.6% (400) of the 6,034 new test results reported Friday. The percentage of tests returning positive in Tennessee has increased in recent days. In Scott County, 1.9% (13) of the tests have returned positive.

• 7.4% (1,893) of the positive cases have required hospitalization.

• Tennessee’s 408 coronavirus-related deaths equate to 21.6% of the hospitalizations.

• 1.6% (408) of Tennessee’s known coronavirus cases have ended in death.

• 66.3% (16,925) of those diagnosed with coronavirus in Tennessee have recovered, including 282 new recoveries reported Friday.

• There are 8,187 active cases of coronavirus in Tennessee.