Oneida City Park to reopen; splash pad will reopen later

Oneida City Park will reopen on Friday, June 12, the office of Mayor Jack E. Lay announced today.

The park will be open from 7 a.m. until 8:45 p.m. on weekdays through the summer, and 9 a.m. to 8:45 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

“We are looking forward to opening, and hope you will enjoy our beautiful park,” the Mayor’s Office said in a statement. “Please read and follow the instructions on the signs to help insure the health and safety of all visitors and staff.”

Initially, the park’s splash pad will not be open. However, the splash pad will open on Friday, July 3 — weather permitting.