Updated:

Oneida City Park to reopen; splash pad will reopen later

By IH Staff

 

A Bradford pear blooms at Oneida City Park | IH File Photo

Oneida City Park will reopen on Friday, June 12, the office of Mayor Jack E. Lay announced today.

The park will be open from 7 a.m. until 8:45 p.m. on weekdays through the summer, and 9 a.m. to 8:45 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

“We are looking forward to opening, and hope you will enjoy our beautiful park,” the Mayor’s Office said in a statement. “Please read and follow the instructions on the signs to help insure the health and safety of all visitors and staff.”

Initially, the park’s splash pad will not be open. However, the splash pad will open on Friday, July 3 — weather permitting.

IH Staff
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Scott County has a 13th case of coronavirus

Local News IH Staff - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Scott County's 13th case of novel coronavirus, reported Friday, is a patient who was infected and tested outside the state. Scott County Mayor...
Read more

