Oneida tabs Kingston’s Layne as band director

The Oneida Special School District has named Andrew Layne its new band director, Director of Schools Dr. Jeanny Phillips announced this week.

Layne, a native of Kingston, comes to Oneida from the University of Tennessee, where he served as a graduate assistant for the Pride of the Southland Band and earned both a bachelor’s and master’s of music.

The 25-year-old Layne has also completed an internship with the Maryville city school district and served as a trumpet instructor at Knox West High School.

Phillips said Layne comes “highly recommended” from UT. He will direct the high school and middle school Pride of the Tribe band at Oneida.

”The Oneida Special School District would like to welcome Mr. Layne and I would like to ask the community to embrace him and provide any support needed as he makes his transition,” Phillips said. “The school district expects excellence and there are good things already happening at Oneida. I look forward to working with Mr. Layne and would like to ask everyone to welcome him with open arms.”

Layne replaces Carter Hoffman as the school system’s band director.

“This is a big hire for the OSSD and I am confident that Mr. Layne is the director to continue the successful path the program has experienced,” Phillips said. “Mr. Layne brings with him a passion for music, a gift for teaching, a competitive nature and, most importantly, a student-centered focus. He cares about students, their success, and how they represent our school and community.”