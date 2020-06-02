- Advertisement -
Home News Big South Fork Rise in vandalism seen in Big South Fork
NewsBig South Fork
Updated:

Rise in vandalism seen in Big South Fork

By IH Staff

BANDY CREEK — “Disheartening.”

That’s the word that Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area Supt. Niki S. Nicholas uses to describe vandalism within the national park, which has increased substantially in recent months.

“The Big South Fork has sustained a great deal of vandalism over the last several months,” Nicholas said. “There has been damaging of signage and a tremendous amount of littering. There’s also been some resource damage.”

Nicholas said the National Park Service is looking into the vandalism and the perpetrators that might be behind it.

“We of course are looking into it in all the different capacities that we have,” she said. “Given all the different pressures the park is under and the fact that we really have an opportunity with new visitation this summer to show the world what a great part of the world we live in, we really need everyone’s help.”

Nicholas said that visitors to the park should practice the Leave No Trace principal — “if you bring it in, pack it out.” And, she added, “If you see anything, any activity you think is inappropriate, let us know.”

There have also been some recent car burglaries in the BSF. Most other state and national parks around the region have experienced car break-ins as well. Nicholas described the BSF’s car burglaries as occurring in a “short burst,” and said that all of the various parks are working together and sharing information about the incidents.

“Every so often this type of thing happens,” she said. “It tends to be a group of people.”

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.

Nicholas advised visitors to the park to make sure valuables are out of sight in their vehicle.

“Don’t leave things out,” she said. “if it looks like an easy target, unfortunately, it will be. Put things out of sight and lock your doors.”

- Advertisement -
IH Staff
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

8,902FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,617FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Big South Fork

Rise in vandalism seen in Big South Fork

IH Staff - 0
BANDY CREEK — "Disheartening." That's the word that Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area Supt. Niki S. Nicholas uses to describe vandalism within...
Read more
Big South Fork

Busiest summer ever for Big South Fork?

IH Staff - 0
BANDY CREEK — Could Summer 2020 be the busiest summer the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area has ever experienced? Niki Nicholas, the...
Read more
E-Edition

E-Edition: June 4, 2020

IH Staff - 0
Read more
Local News

TN Dept. of Health reports a 12th case of coronavirus in Scott County

IH Staff - 0
The TN Dept. of Health on Friday reported a 12th case of the virus in Scott County — the first new case here since...
Read more

Related Stories

Big South Fork

Busiest summer ever for Big South Fork?

IH Staff - 0
BANDY CREEK — Could Summer 2020 be the busiest summer the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area has ever experienced? Niki Nicholas, the...
Read more
Big South Fork

Bandy Creek, Station Camp campgrounds reopening

IH Staff - 0
BANDY CREEK — The National Park Service announced Friday that Bandy Creek Campground and Station Creek Campground in the Big South Fork National River...
Read more
Big South Fork

Big South Fork announces ban on open fires; state to require burn permits

IH Staff - 0
BANDY CREEK — The National Park Service has announced a ban on open fires in the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area,...
Read more
Big South Fork

High school students participate in Big South Fork summer program

IH Staff - 0
BANDY CREEK — High school students were selected from McCreary Central High School in Kentucky and Oneida High School in Tennessee to work on...
Read more
Big South Fork

Update: Drowning victim identified as Oneida boy

IH Staff - 0
A child who drowned in the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area has been identified as Ryelin Acres, 10, of Oneida. He was...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

There will be fireworks — but Huntsville’s Firemen’s Fourth plans are being drastically altered

Local News IH Staff - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Thanks to the coronavirus outbreak, which continues its upheaval of normalcy as the summer season begins, Independence Day will look much different in...
Read more

Indictments returned against Anderson County siblings accused of kidnapping Oneida children

Local News IH Staff - 0
HUNTSVILLE — A pair of Anderson County siblings who allegedly stole a car with two children inside in March were indicted by a Scott...
Read more

E-Edition: June 4, 2020

E-Edition IH Staff - 0
Read more

Latest News

Rise in vandalism seen in Big South Fork

Big South Fork IH Staff - 0
BANDY CREEK — "Disheartening." That's the word that Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area Supt. Niki S. Nicholas uses to describe vandalism within...
Read more

Busiest summer ever for Big South Fork?

Big South Fork IH Staff - 0
BANDY CREEK — Could Summer 2020 be the busiest summer the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area has ever experienced? Niki Nicholas, the...
Read more

E-Edition: June 4, 2020

E-Edition IH Staff - 0
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN