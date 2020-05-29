Wet weather pattern will soon be history

Friday dawned with yet another threat of scattered rain showers and thunderstorms, as an upper level low pressure system that has been stationed over the Southeast for the better part of a week continued to influence the region.

But Friday also promised to be the last of the seemingly endless days of mostly cloudy skies and on-and-off showers and thunderstorms.

The National Weather Service at Morristown is forecasting a 40% chance of thunderstorms early Friday night — a forecast that has been the norm of late. But then rain isn’t in the forecast again until Thursday, June 4 — a stretch of five straight days without rain.

Initially, the weather will be on the cool side for the end of May and first of June. The high temperature is only forecasted to reach the low 70s through the weekend, and could struggle to get out of the 60s on Sunday.

But a warming trend will begin on Monday, and temperatures could be into the 80s by as soon as Tuesday, June 2.

In the Southeastern U.S. during the summer months, hotter weather typically means more humidity and a near-daily threat of at least isolated thunderstorms. With that in mind, a more typical summer pattern will return by late next week, with afternoon thunderstorms in the forecast.

The weather has been unpredictable of late. It first looked like a summer pattern was setting up about two weeks ago. But then the persistent upper level low began taking shape, bringing lots of rainy days to the region.

For now, at least, there is no sign that mother nature will throw another unexpected wrench into the forecast. For the next two weeks, the weather looks increasingly hot and summer-like — with a stretch of dry days followed by increasing humidity and mugginess, which will lead to a return of afternoon thunderstorms but not complete wash-outs.

In addition, some modeling data is showing the first 90s of the season encroaching upon the northern Cumberland Plateau by the second week of June.