TN Dept. of Health reports a 12th case of coronavirus in Scott County

The TN Dept. of Health on Friday reported a 12th case of the virus in Scott County — the first new case here since April 15, a stretch of 44 days.

However, the new case does not actually indicate active coronavirus in Scott County. Rather, it is aN instance where a Scott County resident who is working out-of-state reported positive for the virus. She is working in the Northeast and has not been in Scott County for more than a month. Because CDC standards require positive cases to be attributed to the patient’s state and county of residence, that confirmed case was added to Scott County’s data. Scott County Mayor Jeff Tibbals confirmed the 12th case after conferring with the local health department.

The Dept. of Health had twice before reported a 12th case of coronavirus in Scott County. However, each time it was determined to be a data entry error at the state level, and removed. That isn’t uncommon; similar errors have impacted nearly every county in the state, and corrections are made on a near daily basis.

The Dept. of Health reported 406 new cases of the virus statewide on Friday, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee to just over 22,000, and the number of active cases to 6,780. Four new coronavirus-related deaths were also reported on Friday, bringing the total number of people who have died of Covid-19 illness in Tennessee to at least 360. Twenty-one new hospitalizations were reported.

In Scott County, there have been a total of 629 people tested for coronavirus — an increase of six from Thursday.

Statewide, the number of tests being conducted has declined in recent days, and the percentage of those tests returning positive has increased. In the past 24 hours, there were 5,978 new rest results reported by the TN Dept. of Health — the first time that number has dipped below 6,000 in weeks. Of those new results, 6.8% were positive. At one point, Tennessee’s rate of positive tests was running well under 5% each day.

Overall, 5.2% of the 421,967 tests conducted in Tennessee have returned positive.

There were no new cases of coronavirus reported in any of the counties adjoining Scott County on Friday. There are 15 active cases in the region: Six in Morgan County, four in Fentress County, two in Anderson County, two in Pickett County and one in Scott County.

In Knox County, the nearest metropolitan area, the health department reports 49 active cases and three coronavirus-related hospitalizations, numbers that have increased in recent days.

In Hamilton County, which is an emerging coronavirus hotspot, the number of active cases is up to 495, according to the TN Dept. of Health. That’s an increase of 32 active cases in the past 24 hours. In Putnam County, another emerging hotspot, the number of active cases increased from 224 to 236 in the past 24 hours. Neighboring Cumberland County was unchanged at 34 active cases.

By the numbers: 421,967 have been tested for coronavirus in Tennessee, or 621 per 10,000 people. In Scott County, 629 people have been tested, or 286 per 10,000 people.

• 5.2% (22,085) of those tests have returned positive, including 6.8% (406) of the 5,978 new tests reported by the Dept. of Health on Friday.

• 7.7% (1,710) of the positive cases have required hospitalization, including 21 new hospitalizations reported on Friday.

• Tennessee’s 360 coronavirus-related deaths equates to 21.1% of the hospitalizations.

• 1.6% (360) of Tennessee’s known coronavirus cases have resulted in death.

• 67.8% (14,965) of those diagnosed with coronavirus in Tennessee have recovered, including 333 new recoveries reported Friday.

• There are 6,760 active coronavirus cases in Tennessee, up from 6,691 on Thursday.