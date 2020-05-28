- Advertisement -
News Local News
NewsLocal News
Updated:

Covid-19: Recoveries out-pace new infections in Tennessee for second straight day

By IH Staff

It’s hardly a sign that the outbreak has abated, but in a positive turn of events, coronavirus recoveries have out-paced new infections on back-to-back days in Tennessee.

The TN Dept. of Health reported 373 new cases of the virus and 716 recoveries on Thursday. On Wednesday, there were 572 recoveries against 341 new infections.

Most of the uptick in recoveries is related to inmates being declared recovered at prisons experiencing outbreaks of the virus in Tipton and Lake counties in West Tennessee.

As a result, Tennessee is now down to 6,691 active cases of coronavirus.

In Scott County, there are still no active cases of coronavirus; no new cases were reported Thursday for a 43rd consecutive day. There have been 11 total cases of Covid-19 illness in Scott County. There have been a total of 623 people tested for the virus locally, including 497 since the last positive case was reported on April 15.

There are 15 active cases of the virus in counties adjoining Scott County: six in Morgan County, four in Fentress County, three in Anderson County and two in Pickett County.

In Knox County, there are 47 active cases of the virus, a number that has increased in recent days. Two people are currently hospitalized with Covid-19 illness in Knox County.

Further down Interstate 75, the number of active cases continues to increase in the Chattanooga area. There are now 463 active cases of coronavirus in Hamilton County.

In Putnam County, the number of active cases finally broke a recent trend on Thursday, declining slightly to 224. Active cases are also down slightly in neighboring Cumberland County, to 34.

Things are not improving in the Nashville metropolitan area, where the number of active cases is holding steady. There are 1,575 active Covid-19 cases in Davidson County.

By the numbers: 415,989 people have been tested for coronavirus in Tennessee, or 612 per 10,000 people. In Scott County, 623 people have been tested for the virus, or 283 per 10,000 people.

• 5.2% (21,679) of the tests have returned positive, including 5.9% (373) of the 6,359 new test results reported Thursday. In Scott County, 1.8% (11) of the tests have returned positive.

• 7.8% (1,689) of those diagnosed with coronavirus have required hospitalization, including 42 new hospitalizations reported Thursday. There have been 76 people hospitalized with Covid-19 illness in the past 48 hours.

• Tennessee’s 356 coronavirus-related deaths equate to 21.1% of the hospitalizations.

• 1.6% (356) of Tennessee’s known coronavirus cases have ended in death.

• 67.5% (14,632) of those diagnosed with coronavirus in Tennessee have recovered, including 716 new recoveries reported Thursday.

• There are 6,691 active cases of coronavirus in Tennessee, down from 7,037 on Wednesday.

IH Staff
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com.
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

