- Advertisement -
Home News Local News There will be fireworks — but Huntsville's Firemen's Fourth plans are being...
NewsLocal News
Updated:

There will be fireworks — but Huntsville’s Firemen’s Fourth plans are being drastically altered

By IH Staff

HUNTSVILLE — Thanks to the coronavirus outbreak, which continues its upheaval of normalcy as the summer season begins, Independence Day will look much different in downtown Huntsville on Saturday, July 4.

There will be fireworks at dusk, and there will be the traditional New River Run to start the day, but there won’t be much else in between. Most of the day’s festivities are being canceled.

“There won’t be any entertainment or a lot of stuff on the mall,” Huntsville Mayor Dennis Jeffers said Wednesday afternoon. “We just can’t put that many people down there on the mall.”

Among the festivities that will be canceled will be the traditional Independence Day parade, which usually begins at 11 a.m. on the morning of July 4. This year was to have seen the Scott County Chamber of Commerce present the parade for the first time, but coronavirus has changed things. The Chamber of Commerce Tourism & Events Committee on Wednesday determined it was not feasible to move forward with parade plans.

Jeffers said an idea that had been discussed was moving the parade to 8 p.m., just before the start of the fireworks display, and altering its route. But there’s still too much uncertainty. As of now, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s executive orders specifically mention both festivals and parades as off-limits.

While there will be the early-morning 5k, the traditional pancake breakfast to begin the day will not happen.

“Most of the folks who utilized the pancake breakfast were the vendors,” Jeffers said. “They’d come, have breakfast, and then start setting up.”

While most of the vendors who might otherwise set up on the mall for the two-day festival won’t be on site, the town will allow a limited number of food vendors to set up.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.

“There will be some folks around during the day looking for something to eat,” Jeffers said. “If they know there’s food there, some will show up.”

One thing that is certain, besides the New River Run and the limited food vendors: Huntsville’s firefighters will light up the sky at dusk, no matter the governor’s executive orders that ban festivals and parades.

“There will be fireworks,” Jeffers said. “We’ve already bought them. It might be something where we work with WBNT on a lead-in and let folks sit in their car and watch them, but there will be fireworks for sure.”

The coronavirus pandemic has thrown a wrench into everyone’s traditional summer plans. Jeffers and the Town of Huntsville had previously determined that the town’s swimming pool would not open for the summer season. Most other municipal swimming pools across the region will be closed this summer, as well. While Jeffers and the town caught some flack over the decision, and petitions circulated calling for the pool to remain open, the mayor said it simply wasn’t feasible to reopen the pool.

The Huntsville City Park also remains closed. Gov. Lee’s executive orders prevent playgrounds from being open to the public. However, Mayor Jeffers said Wednesday that he’d like to see the park reopen — perhaps as soon as early June — with the playground off-limits and the rest of the facilities open.

Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area Supt. Niki Nicholas said Wednesday that a decision has not been made on whether the Bandy Creek swimming pool will open this summer. The pool is typically open on weekends and holidays from Memorial Day to Labor Day. But Bandy Creek Campground remains closed for now. There has also been no decision on when to reopen the campground, though Nicholas said she anticipates an announcement to be soon forthcoming.

- Advertisement -
IH Staff
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

8,896FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,618FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Local News

There will be fireworks — but Huntsville’s Firemen’s Fourth plans are being drastically altered

IH Staff - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Thanks to the coronavirus outbreak, which continues its upheaval of normalcy as the summer season begins, Independence Day will look much different in...
Read more
Local News

Sex offender indicted on charges of indecent exposure

IH Staff - 0
HUNTSVILLE — A convicted sex offender was indicted Friday on allegations that he exposed himself to minor children at an Oneida residence where he was...
Read more
Local News

Indictments returned against Anderson County siblings accused of kidnapping Oneida children

IH Staff - 0
HUNTSVILLE — A pair of Anderson County siblings who allegedly stole a car with two children inside in March were indicted by a Scott...
Read more
Local News

Scott County man arrested on second degree murder charges for shooting death of his father

IH Staff - 0
HUNTSVILLE — A 51-year-old Robbins man has been charged with second degree murder in the Summer 2019 death of his father, Harold Dean Griffith. Harold...
Read more

Related Stories

Local News

Sex offender indicted on charges of indecent exposure

IH Staff - 0
HUNTSVILLE — A convicted sex offender was indicted Friday on allegations that he exposed himself to minor children at an Oneida residence where he was...
Read more
Local News

Indictments returned against Anderson County siblings accused of kidnapping Oneida children

IH Staff - 0
HUNTSVILLE — A pair of Anderson County siblings who allegedly stole a car with two children inside in March were indicted by a Scott...
Read more
Local News

Scott County man arrested on second degree murder charges for shooting death of his father

IH Staff - 0
HUNTSVILLE — A 51-year-old Robbins man has been charged with second degree murder in the Summer 2019 death of his father, Harold Dean Griffith. Harold...
Read more
Local News

Three arrested, another sought after drug bust

IH Staff - 0
Three people were arrested in a drug bust at an Oneida home on Thursday, and another is being sought, according to information released Tuesday...
Read more
Local News

Active coronavirus cases continue to rise in Tennessee

IH Staff - 0
By any measure, the number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is on the rise. The number of active cases of Covid-19 illness in the Volunteer...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Scott County’s switch from blue county to red county

Features IH Staff - 0
It has been called the most controversial finishes to a presidential election in America’s history — and, to date, it’s still the most tightly-contested...
Read more

Three arrested, another sought after drug bust

Local News IH Staff - 0
Three people were arrested in a drug bust at an Oneida home on Thursday, and another is being sought, according to information released Tuesday...
Read more

E-Edition: May 28, 2020

E-Edition IH Staff - 0
Read more

Latest News

There will be fireworks — but Huntsville’s Firemen’s Fourth plans are being drastically altered

Local News IH Staff - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Thanks to the coronavirus outbreak, which continues its upheaval of normalcy as the summer season begins, Independence Day will look much different in...
Read more

Sex offender indicted on charges of indecent exposure

Local News IH Staff - 0
HUNTSVILLE — A convicted sex offender was indicted Friday on allegations that he exposed himself to minor children at an Oneida residence where he was...
Read more

Indictments returned against Anderson County siblings accused of kidnapping Oneida children

Local News IH Staff - 0
HUNTSVILLE — A pair of Anderson County siblings who allegedly stole a car with two children inside in March were indicted by a Scott...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN