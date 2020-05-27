Sex offender indicted on charges of indecent exposure

HUNTSVILLE — A convicted sex offender was indicted Friday on allegations that he exposed himself to minor children at an Oneida residence where he was unlawfully staying.

Ryan Keith Lowe, 41, of Pioneer, was named in a 10-count indictment handed down by a Scott County grand jury on Friday, related to his arrest in Oneida in February 2020. He was charged with two counts of indecent exposure, six counts of violation of the sexual offender registry, and two counts of violating his probation.

Lowe is listed by the TN Bureau of Investigation as a violent sex offender. He was convicted of sexual battery in 2009, and his victim was a young child.

Allegedly, Lowe exposed himself in the presence of two children, ages 11 and 14, who were also staying at the home where he was residing on Holly Hills Drive. Tennessee’s sexual offender registration requirements prohibit convicted sex offenders from staying overnight at a home where minor children are present, and from being alone with a minor.

The alleged incidents came to light in February, when Oneida police were summoned to the Holly Hills home to conduct a welfare check on an elderly person with a mental handicap who lived there, as well as three juvenile girls.

The 11-year-old and 14-year-old — who are from Campbell County — told police that they knew Lowe was a convicted sex offender, and that they had attempted to make contact with their mother so they could leave the home, but she would not come and get them.

The girls told police that when the home owner was out of the room, Lowe would make sure they were watching him, and then place his hands in his pants.

The home’s owner eventually booted Lowe from the home following a dispute, according to police. She was angered upon finding out what he had allegedly done, but allegedly also told the girls to not tell police what had happened, for fear that she would not get her own kids back if authorities learned that Lowe had been in her home with minors present.

Once the police investigation began, the homeowner turned over to police evidence that Lowe had used her cell phone to search for internet pornography. She also told police that Lowe told her he wasn’t worried about getting in trouble “because he never gets in trouble for it.”

In the indictment handed down Friday, the grand jury charged Lowe with six counts of violating the sex offender registration requirements: one count for each of four children who were present inside the home, one count for failing to notify his probation officer of where he was staying, and one count for failing to provide information about a Facebook account and an email account that he allegedly maintained.

Lowe was one of 11 people indicted by the grand jury on Friday. Among others:

• Harold David Griffith, 51, was indicted on charges of second degree murder and theft over $1,000, after allegedly killing his father, 73-year-old Harold Dean Griffith, in July 2019.

• Amanda Jean Phillips, 30, and Brandon Cody Phillips, 35, were named in a six-count indictment that included charges of aggravated assault, especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated child neglect and carjacking, after allegedly stealing a car with two children inside from a Mexican restaurant in Oneida in March.

• Jacky Dean Beaty, 71, was indicted on two counts of aggravated assault, after allegedly brandishing a gun at a woman and a responding law enforcement officer in January.

• Byron David Burress, 42, was indicted on a single count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after allegedly being found in possession of a Remington Nylon 76 in January.

• Mark Edward Mason, 49, was named in an eight-count indictment that included charges of felony evading arrest, resisting arrest, possession of methamphetamine for resale, possession of marijuana, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, violation of the registration law and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, all stemming from a February incident.

• Brad Louis Owens, 38, was named in a five-count indictment that included charges of DUI second offense, felony evading arrest, reckless driving, reckless endangerment and speeding, all stemming from an April traffic stop.

• Rebekah Dawn Ross, 29, was indicted on charges of sell and delivery of more than half a gram of methamphetamine, stemming from a July 2019 drug investigation.

• Michael Paul Tucker, 42, was named in a five-count indictment that included charges of aggravated assault, strangulation and false imprisonment, stemming from domestic abuse that allegedly occurred from September 2019 to January 2020.

An indictment is presented to the grand jury by prosecutors who are alleging criminal wrongdoing. The grand jury returns a true bill when it finds that sufficient evidence exists to send the case to trial, and a no-true bill when it finds that such evidence does not exist. An indictment does not represent a criminal conviction and all persons indicted are presumed innocent pending their court date.