- Advertisement -
Home News Local News Indictments returned against Anderson County siblings accused of kidnapping Oneida children
NewsLocal News
Updated:

Indictments returned against Anderson County siblings accused of kidnapping Oneida children

By IH Staff

Brandon Phillips, 35, and Amanda Phillips, 30, siblings from Anderson County, have been indicted in Scott County for allegedly kidnapping two young children in March 2020.

HUNTSVILLE — A pair of Anderson County siblings who allegedly stole a car with two children inside in March were indicted by a Scott County grand jury on Friday.

Amanda Jean Phillips, 30, and Brandon Cody Phillips, 35, are each facing six felony charges in Scott County, including aggravated assault, especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated child neglect and carjacking.

The two were arrested after an incident that played out at the Mi Rancho restaurant in mid-town Oneida on March 24. Allegedly, they stole a car with two children — ages five and two — inside it as the kids’ mother went inside the restaurant to pick up a take-out order.

The incident drew a large response of law enforcement to the area, keying an immediate manhunt. The children were found safe inside the abandoned vehicle a short time later, and the siblings were apprehended the following day as they walked along an Oneida street.

On Friday, Oneida Chief of Police Darryl Laxton appeared before the grand jury to present the case against the siblings.

Investigators said in March that the children’s mother left them in the vehicle as she went into Mi Rancho at around 6 p.m. on a Tuesday evening to pick up an order. As she returned to the parking lot, they said, she saw Amanda Phillips getting into her vehicle.

As the mother attempted to get Phillips to stop the vehicle, pleading with her that there were children inside, Phillips allegedly looked at her and laughed before pulling out.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.

Phillips stopped the vehicle a short distance later to let her brother in, and the mother grabbed the door handle and was dragged more than 30 yards until the handle broke.

As police arrived on the scene, the mother was able to use the “Find My iPad” feature on her children’s iPad to ping the device, which led police to the location of the vehicle on Bilbrey Street. There, they found the car abandoned, with the children safe in the back seat. The five-year-old was able to point police in the direction the duo had fled.

As police issued a BOLO — “Be On the Lookout” — for the couple, numerous tips were received from citizens. Police quickly followed several leads to dead-ends before pharmacist Mark Byrd notified Laxton that a man matching the description of Brandon Phillips was on surveillance video at his pharmacy, located just off Main Street.

Meanwhile, authorities were aided by a cell phone that Amanda Phillips allegedly forgot inside the vehicle as she fled. OPD officer Chad Jones and off-duty officer Dustin Burke were writing a warrant to obtain the phone’s identity when it began ringing. Jones answered, according to reports, and the caller asked for “Amanda.” When pressed for more information, he allegedly said “Amanda Phillips” before eventually hanging up.

Armed with a name, officers were eventually able to learn that Phillips was from Anderson County. Contacted by investigators at OPD, an officer at Clinton Police Department was able to identify Brandon Phillips based on a photo from the surveillance video at Mark’s Family Pharmacy.

As the investigation continued, officers learned that the siblings were staying at Royal Inn, the former Tobe’s Motel on the Four-Lane in Oneida. Warrants were issued for their arrest, and officers from both OPD and the Scott County Sheriff’s Office searched for them the remainder of the night.

Around noon the next day, OPD Investigator Toby Jeffers spotted the siblings walking north on Main Street. Both were taken into custody. Allegedly, Amanda Phillips admitted to police that she stole the car.

The duo were among 11 people indicted by the grand jury on Friday.

- Advertisement -
IH Staff
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

8,897FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,618FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Local News

Sex offender indicted on charges of indecent exposure

IH Staff - 0
HUNTSVILLE — A convicted sex offender was indicted Friday on allegations that he exposed himself to minor children at an Oneida residence where he was...
Read more
Local News

Indictments returned against Anderson County siblings accused of kidnapping Oneida children

IH Staff - 0
HUNTSVILLE — A pair of Anderson County siblings who allegedly stole a car with two children inside in March were indicted by a Scott...
Read more
Local News

Scott County man arrested on second degree murder charges for shooting death of his father

IH Staff - 0
HUNTSVILLE — A 51-year-old Robbins man has been charged with second degree murder in the Summer 2019 death of his father, Harold Dean Griffith. Harold...
Read more
Local News

Three arrested, another sought after drug bust

IH Staff - 0
Three people were arrested in a drug bust at an Oneida home on Thursday, and another is being sought, according to information released Tuesday...
Read more

Related Stories

Local News

Sex offender indicted on charges of indecent exposure

IH Staff - 0
HUNTSVILLE — A convicted sex offender was indicted Friday on allegations that he exposed himself to minor children at an Oneida residence where he was...
Read more
Local News

Scott County man arrested on second degree murder charges for shooting death of his father

IH Staff - 0
HUNTSVILLE — A 51-year-old Robbins man has been charged with second degree murder in the Summer 2019 death of his father, Harold Dean Griffith. Harold...
Read more
Local News

Three arrested, another sought after drug bust

IH Staff - 0
Three people were arrested in a drug bust at an Oneida home on Thursday, and another is being sought, according to information released Tuesday...
Read more
Local News

Active coronavirus cases continue to rise in Tennessee

IH Staff - 0
By any measure, the number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is on the rise. The number of active cases of Covid-19 illness in the Volunteer...
Read more
Local News

Forty days without a new coronavirus case in Scott County

IH Staff - 0
As of Monday, it has been 40 days since the last case of coronavirus was confirmed in Scott County. During that time span, the number...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Sex offender indicted on charges of indecent exposure

Local News IH Staff - 0
HUNTSVILLE — A convicted sex offender was indicted Friday on allegations that he exposed himself to minor children at an Oneida residence where he was...
Read more

Active coronavirus cases continue to rise in Tennessee

Local News IH Staff - 0
By any measure, the number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is on the rise. The number of active cases of Covid-19 illness in the Volunteer...
Read more

Coronavirus cases blossoming in some Tennessee counties

Local News IH Staff - 0
Putnam. Rhea. Hamilton. Those are three counties in the eastern half of Tennessee that are seeing a growing number of coronavirus cases.
Read more

Latest News

Sex offender indicted on charges of indecent exposure

Local News IH Staff - 0
HUNTSVILLE — A convicted sex offender was indicted Friday on allegations that he exposed himself to minor children at an Oneida residence where he was...
Read more

Indictments returned against Anderson County siblings accused of kidnapping Oneida children

Local News IH Staff - 0
HUNTSVILLE — A pair of Anderson County siblings who allegedly stole a car with two children inside in March were indicted by a Scott...
Read more

Scott County man arrested on second degree murder charges for shooting death of his father

Local News IH Staff - 0
HUNTSVILLE — A 51-year-old Robbins man has been charged with second degree murder in the Summer 2019 death of his father, Harold Dean Griffith. Harold...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN