Indictments returned against Anderson County siblings accused of kidnapping Oneida children

HUNTSVILLE — A pair of Anderson County siblings who allegedly stole a car with two children inside in March were indicted by a Scott County grand jury on Friday.

Amanda Jean Phillips, 30, and Brandon Cody Phillips, 35, are each facing six felony charges in Scott County, including aggravated assault, especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated child neglect and carjacking.

The two were arrested after an incident that played out at the Mi Rancho restaurant in mid-town Oneida on March 24. Allegedly, they stole a car with two children — ages five and two — inside it as the kids’ mother went inside the restaurant to pick up a take-out order.

The incident drew a large response of law enforcement to the area, keying an immediate manhunt. The children were found safe inside the abandoned vehicle a short time later, and the siblings were apprehended the following day as they walked along an Oneida street.

On Friday, Oneida Chief of Police Darryl Laxton appeared before the grand jury to present the case against the siblings.

Investigators said in March that the children’s mother left them in the vehicle as she went into Mi Rancho at around 6 p.m. on a Tuesday evening to pick up an order. As she returned to the parking lot, they said, she saw Amanda Phillips getting into her vehicle.

As the mother attempted to get Phillips to stop the vehicle, pleading with her that there were children inside, Phillips allegedly looked at her and laughed before pulling out.

Phillips stopped the vehicle a short distance later to let her brother in, and the mother grabbed the door handle and was dragged more than 30 yards until the handle broke.

As police arrived on the scene, the mother was able to use the “Find My iPad” feature on her children’s iPad to ping the device, which led police to the location of the vehicle on Bilbrey Street. There, they found the car abandoned, with the children safe in the back seat. The five-year-old was able to point police in the direction the duo had fled.

As police issued a BOLO — “Be On the Lookout” — for the couple, numerous tips were received from citizens. Police quickly followed several leads to dead-ends before pharmacist Mark Byrd notified Laxton that a man matching the description of Brandon Phillips was on surveillance video at his pharmacy, located just off Main Street.

Meanwhile, authorities were aided by a cell phone that Amanda Phillips allegedly forgot inside the vehicle as she fled. OPD officer Chad Jones and off-duty officer Dustin Burke were writing a warrant to obtain the phone’s identity when it began ringing. Jones answered, according to reports, and the caller asked for “Amanda.” When pressed for more information, he allegedly said “Amanda Phillips” before eventually hanging up.

Armed with a name, officers were eventually able to learn that Phillips was from Anderson County. Contacted by investigators at OPD, an officer at Clinton Police Department was able to identify Brandon Phillips based on a photo from the surveillance video at Mark’s Family Pharmacy.

As the investigation continued, officers learned that the siblings were staying at Royal Inn, the former Tobe’s Motel on the Four-Lane in Oneida. Warrants were issued for their arrest, and officers from both OPD and the Scott County Sheriff’s Office searched for them the remainder of the night.

Around noon the next day, OPD Investigator Toby Jeffers spotted the siblings walking north on Main Street. Both were taken into custody. Allegedly, Amanda Phillips admitted to police that she stole the car.

The duo were among 11 people indicted by the grand jury on Friday.