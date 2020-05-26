Three arrested, another sought after drug bust

Three people were arrested in a drug bust at an Oneida home on Thursday, and another is being sought, according to information released Tuesday by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. In addition to drugs and paraphernalia, law enforcement authorities say they recovered items linked to a recent burglary inside the home, as well.

Martha Ellis, 34, Josh Graham, 30, and Aaron Gunter, 27, were each taken into custody inside the home.

According to the report filed by the Sheriff’s Office, Drug Agent Kris Lewallen and a team of officers went to the residence on Natalie Drive in Oneida to serve active arrest warrants on multiple people.

Among the officers accompanying Lewallen, from both the Sheriff’s Office and Oneida Police Department, were Drug Agent Toby Jeffers, K-9 Officer Skylar Chambers, Officer Rachael Thomas, Detective Abby Duncan, Detective Lisa Anderson and Chief Detective Dennis Chambers.

Inside the home, officers allegedly found Ellis and Graham hiding behind a couch, and Gunter lying on a bed inside a bedroom of the residence.

As officers cleared the home looking for Daniel Clark, they allegedly saw several items of drug use, as well as drugs, in plain view inside the residence.

In a bedroom of the home, which officers identified as belonging to Deanna Keith — who is being sought on an active warrant, officers allegedly found a synthetic Schedule I controlled substance, meth, several bags of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and digital scales.

The victim of a recent burglary identified several items allegedly found inside the residence as belonging to him.

All three persons inside the home denied knowledge of the drugs, paraphernalia or stolen items. However, all three were arrested. Ellis was charged with possession of a Schedule II drug for resale, possession of a Schedule VI drug for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft, and probation violation. Graham was charged with possession of a Schedule VI drug for resale, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and probation violation. Gunter was charged with possession of a Schedule II drug for resale and possession of a Schedule VI drug for resale.