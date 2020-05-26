Scott County man arrested on second degree murder charges for shooting death of his father

HUNTSVILLE — A 51-year-old Robbins man has been charged with second degree murder in the Summer 2019 death of his father, Harold Dean Griffith.

Harold David Griffith, 51, was booked at the Scott County Jail just after 8 p.m. Tuesday evening. His arrest comes after an indictment was handed down by a Scott County grand jury, charging him with second degree murder and theft over $1,000. After he was booked at the jail, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced the charges.

The TBI had been assisting the Scott County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation of Harold D. Griffith’s death. The 73-year-old man was found dead in July 2019. His body was discovered in an outbuilding at property he owned on Gib Griffith Road in the Brimstone community near Robbins.

While authorities haven’t said so, sources told the Independent Herald in the midst of the preliminary investigation last summer that the cause of death was a gunshot wound.

Family members became concerned when they hadn’t heard from Griffith. Reportedly, he often checked in on his elderly mother and assisted her with her medications. They launched a search that led them to the Gib Griffith Road property.

Scott County Sheriff Ronnie Phillips told the IH last summer that Griffith had been deceased for multiple days when his body was discovered in the outbuilding on July 10. While foul play was suspected early on, Phillips declined to speculate on the cause of death at the time, citing the condition of the body, which was immediately sent for an autopsy.

A TBI spokesperson confirmed on July 12, 2019, after the return of preliminary autopsy results, that the investigation was being treated as a homicide. Beyond that, authorities were silent on the probe into Griffith’s death. In August, Phillips told the IH that “we’re still working hard on it, every day.”

Authorities declined to discuss a possible motive for Griffith’s death. While there were reports of items that had been burglarized from his residence and pawned at a business outside Scott County, Philllips told the IH in August that the stolen items were pawned sometime before his death, an indication that there was no connection between the two incidents.

The 73-year-old Griffith had three children — including Connie Crampton of Pioneer and Eric Griffith of Oneida, in addition to David Griffith — as well as eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.