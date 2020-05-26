- Advertisement -
Home E-Edition E-Edition: May 28, 2020
E-Edition
Updated:

E-Edition: May 28, 2020

By IH Staff

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.
- Advertisement -
IH Staff
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

8,890FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,618FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Features

Scott County’s switch from blue county to red county

IH Staff - 0
It has been called the most controversial finishes to a presidential election in America’s history — and, to date, it’s still the most tightly-contested...
Read more
E-Edition

E-Edition: May 28, 2020

IH Staff - 0
Read more
Features

Rev. Sterling Adkins founded churches at Smokey Creek, Jellico Creek

IH Staff - 0
On a peaceful knoll just above Jellico Creek, beneath what might very well be the largest and oldest tulip poplar in Scott County, is...
Read more
Local News

Forty days without a new coronavirus case in Scott County

IH Staff - 0
As of Monday, it has been 40 days since the last case of coronavirus was confirmed in Scott County. During that time span, the number...
Read more

Related Stories

- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Coronavirus cases blossoming in some Tennessee counties

Local News IH Staff - 0
Putnam. Rhea. Hamilton. Those are three counties in the eastern half of Tennessee that are seeing a growing number of coronavirus cases.
Read more

Coronavirus cases surge in Morgan, Fentress counties

Local News IH Staff - 0
Active coronavirus cases in the northern Cumberland Plateau region ticked up notably on Tuesday, as the TN Dept. of Health reported several new cases...
Read more

E-Edition: May 28, 2020

E-Edition IH Staff - 0
Read more

Latest News

Scott County’s switch from blue county to red county

Features IH Staff - 0
It has been called the most controversial finishes to a presidential election in America’s history — and, to date, it’s still the most tightly-contested...
Read more

E-Edition: May 28, 2020

E-Edition IH Staff - 0
Read more

Rev. Sterling Adkins founded churches at Smokey Creek, Jellico Creek

Features IH Staff - 0
On a peaceful knoll just above Jellico Creek, beneath what might very well be the largest and oldest tulip poplar in Scott County, is...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN