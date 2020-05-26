Active coronavirus cases continue to rise in Tennessee

By any measure, the number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is on the rise.

The number of active cases of Covid-19 illness in the Volunteer State rose to 7,278 on Tuesday, after the TN Dept. of Health reported 358 new cases against 271 recoveries in the past 24 hours. There were also five new coronavirus-related deaths reported on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 343.

Here at home, the new remains positive in Scott County. There are no active cases, and it has been 41 days since a positive case of the virus was confirmed here. There were 14 new test results reported by the Dept. of Health on Tuesday, bringing the total number of Scott Countians who have been tested to 610. Nearly 500 people have tested negative since the last case of coronavirus was discovered.

But just across the Big South Fork River gorge in Fentress County, a new case of coronavirus has been reported each of the last three days, bringing the total number of active cases there to five.

Overall, there are 19 active cases in counties that adjoin Scott County, including seven in Morgan County, four in Anderson County and three in Pickett County. That is a number that has fallen in recent days.

The number of active cases across the state is approaching a level not yet seen. There were more than 7,800 active cases on May 18, but that number included hundreds of positive cases in the closed environments of prison facilities, particularly in Trousdale County. Many of those cases were declared to have recovered, and the number of active cases dipped below 6,500 on May 20.

The number has climbed each day since, however. And the percentage of tests returning positive has increased also, though it was just under 5% on Tuesday, with 358 positive results among 7,285 tests that were conducted.

- Story Continues Below -

• In Knox County, the number of active cases has risen to 34 — still just about half of where that number was less than two weeks ago, but more than the 20-something it had dipped to over the weekend. There are two people hospitalized with Covid-19 illness in Knox County.

• In Hamilton County, the number of active cases is jumped above 400, to 410, and is steadily increasing.

• In Putnam County, the number of active cases also continues to climb at an alarming rate. There are currently 240 active cases in Putnam County.

• The greater Nashville area continues to see rising numbers, as well. There are more than 1,500 active cases in Davidson County, and Rutherford County now has more than 500 active cases. Sumner County, where the outbreak hit early and has been relentless, the number of active cases is up to 425. In Williamson and Wilson counties, two areas where the number of active cases was steadily dropping as recently as a week ago, those numbers are now climbing — to 171 and 134, respectively.

• In Shelby County, there are 1,405 active cases of coronavirus.

Just about the only part of Tennessee that has dodged the trend completely is upper East Tennessee — home to the Tri-Cities, as well as Greeneville. There are only 12 active cases in the entire region.

Despite the rising case numbers, hospitalizations and Covid-related deaths remain in check. After 24 new hospitalizations on Thursday and 21 on Friday, that number has slipped back to around a dozen new hospitalizations per day. And while there were 14 coronavirus-related deaths in a single 24-hour period ending Saturday, it has taken 72 hours for the next 14 deaths to be reported.

In fact, while Tennessee’s number of active coronavirus cases has been on the increase, the percentage of those cases ending in death has decreased. Overall, 1.5% of Tennessee’s known coronavirus cases have ended in death — and officials continue to insist that is too high, because some cases of the virus are going undetected.

Meanwhile, the number of Tennessee’s coronavirus-related deaths that are being linked to long-term care facilities continues to be steady: around 1 in 3. As of the state’s last update, there have been 125 deaths linked to assisted living facilities in Tennessee. That’s 36.4% of the total number of Covid-19 deaths in the state. There have been 23 deaths linked to a nursing home outbreak in Gallatin, and 12 more deaths linked to an assisted living facility outbreak in Athens.

Both nursing homes in Scott County, Huntsville Health & Rehabilitation and Oneida Nursing & Rehab Center, have escaped coronavirus outbreaks within their facilities.

By the numbers: 403,504 people have been tested for coronavirus in Tennessee, or 593 per 10,000 people. In Scott County, there have been 610 people tested, or 277 per 10,000 people.

• 5.2% (20,965) of those tests have returned positive, including 4.9% (358) of the 7,285 new tests reported Tuesday. In Scott County, 1.8% (11) of the tests have returned positive.

• 7.7% (1,609) of those who’ve tested positive have required hospitalization, including 15 new hospitalizations reported Tuesday.

• The 343 deaths equate to 21.3% of the hospitalizations that have occurred.

• 1.6% (343) of the known coronavirus cases in Tennessee have resulted in death.

• 63.6% (13,344) of those who’ve been diagnosed with coronavirus have recovered, including 271 new recoveries reported on Tuesday.