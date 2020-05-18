- Advertisement -
Updated:

Dept. of Health reports new case of coronavirus in Scott County

By IH Staff

Active coronavirus cases in Tennessee, as of Monday, May 18, 2020.

The TN Dept. of Health on Monday reported a new case of coronavirus in Scott County — the first new positive case of the virus locally since April 15.

No information about the new positive case — the 12th overall in Scott County — was immediately available. However, the report from the Dept. of Health gives Scott County its first active case of the virus in weeks.

A total of 541 people have been tested for coronavirus in Scott County, an increase of 55 since Friday. Only 2.2% of those tests have returned positive.

Statewide, there were 623 new cases of the virus reported on Monday, after only 100 new cases were reported on Sunday. Sunday’s total was the fewest new cases in a 24-hour period since March 24.

There were 12,148 new test results reported by the Dept. of Health on Monday, the most in a single day since the pandemic began. Of those, 5.1% returned positive.

The number of active coronavirus cases continues to grow across Tennessee, as new positive cases out-pace recoveries. As of Monday, there were 7,824 active cases, the first time that number has been above 7,600.

The good news is that hospitalizations and fatalities remain down. The Dept. of Health reported three new coronavirus-related deaths on Monday, bringing the total number of people who have died of Covid-19 illness in Tennessee to 301. There have been only 11 coronavirus-related deaths in the state in the past 72 hours. The Dept. of Health also reported only seven new coronavirus-related hospitalizations on Monday, the second consecutive day that has seen hospitalizations in the single digits.

Hospitalizations is an important metric in the coronavirus pandemic. While most people who are diagnosed with Covid-19 are asymptomatic or suffer only mild illness, about 1 in 5 people who develop illness serious enough to require hospitalization do not survive.

There have been 1,489 people hospitalized with Covid-19 illness since the pandemic reached Tennessee.

About 1 in 3 of Tennessee’s coronavirus-related deaths have been linked to assisted living facilities. There have been a total of 108 deaths in nursing homes across the state, out of 986 reported infections. The Dept. of Health has reported coronavirus clusters at 51 different assisted living facilities across the state. There were 23 deaths at a nursing home in Gallatin, and 12 at a similar facility in Athens.

Closer to home, there were no new cases reported in any county adjoining Scott County on Monday. There are 18 active cases in the region: Six in Anderson County, six in Morgan County, three in Fentress County, two in Pickett County and one in Scott County.

In Knoxville/Knox County, the nearest metropolitan area, there are 45 active cases. There are no current coronavirus-related hospitalizations in Knoxville.

IH Staff
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
