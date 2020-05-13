Roane State’s drive-through graduation set for Thursday

For the first time in its history, Roane State Community College is conducting campus-by-campus, drive-through graduation ceremonies — including one at the W.H. Swain Campus in Huntsville on Thursday, beginning at 9:30 a.m.

“Like many other colleges, Roane State was forced to postpone its commencement originally scheduled for May 8 and 9,” RSCC President Chris Whaley said. “While plans are still in the works to bring students together safely for an in-person ceremony, we wanted to do something now to honor our graduates who are still waiting for their moment to walk across the stage and receive their degree.”

Students will stay inside their vehicles for the drive-through event while college representatives and other special guests cheer them on from a safe distance. Each graduate will have a yard sign handed to them that they can display at home.

Students unable to attend the drive-through celebration can pick up their yard sign at the in-person graduation ceremony, which will be announced at a later date.

All participants at the event will be required to observe physical distancing requirements and wear face coverings, in accordance with CDC guidelines.

There are 55 students from Scott County graduating from Roane State this semester. Among them:

Kelly Anderson of Oneida;

Kaleb Asberry of Helenwood;

Colby Bond of Pioneer;

Emmiley Boutwell of Helenwood;

Dustin Bowling of Robbins;

Ashley Brown of Oneida;

Kaitlyn Byrd of Huntsville;

Anthony Carroll of Oneida;

Aaron Carson of Robbins;

Austin Chambers of Huntsville;

Jordan Chitwood of Oneida;

Teresa Cooper of Oneida;

Gracie Cox of Winfield;

Cheslen Davis of Oneida;

Jaymie Davis of Oneida;

Abby Duncan of Robbins;

Katrina Duncan of Oneida;

Mattelyn Franklin of Oneida;

Carlie Griffith of Oneida;

Lee Ann Hamblin of Robbins;

Jacob Hughett of Huntsville;

Tabitha Hutson of Huntsville;

Alexandria Jones of Winfield;

Katlyn Jones of Oneida;

Kayley Kidd of Oneida;

Brittany King of Oneida;

Tiffany Lay of Pioneer;

Jordan Leeds of Oneida;

Zackary Loveday of Huntsville;

Bailey Lovett of Oneida;

Jackson Martin or Oneida;

Teresa Mayse of Huntsville;

Katrina Miles of Pioneer;

Megan Miller of Pioneer;

Cassie Mills of Robbins;

Jody Morrow of Helenwood;

Caleb Murphy of Winfield;

Haley Myers of Pioneer;

Allie Neal of Helenwood;

Brian Patton of Winfield;

Joshua Payne of Oneida;

Patricia Pemberton of Pioneer;

Joshua Phillips of Helenwood;

Mercedes Potter of Huntsville;

Allison Reagan of Helenwood;

Cierra Ross of Oneida;

Jade Schaal of Robbins;

Amanda Sexton of Huntsville;

Jonah Sexton of Oneida;

Travis Stanley of Oneida;

Bethany Terry of Huntsville;

John Terry of Oneida;

Lindsay Terry of Huntsville;

Austin Thompson of Oneida;

Keisha Thrower of Oneida;

Joshua Washam of Pioneer;

McKenzie Williams of Robbins;

Caleb Wilson of Helenwood;

Megan Yancey of Huntsville;

Zella Yancey of Helenwood;

Madeline York of Oneida;

Darcie Phillips of Oneida;

River Porter of Oneida;

Harley Sharpe of Oneida;

Abigail Storey of Robbins;

Caleb Williams of Helenwood; and,

Makayla Wilson.

The Independent Herald’s annual Salute to the Grads special edition will be published on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.