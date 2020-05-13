Oneida’s graduation will be invitation-only

In an effort to increase safety by minimizing numbers, Oneida High School’s graduation will be an invitation-only event, Oneida Special School District Director of Schools Dr. Jeanny Phillips said Wednesday.

Phillips said in a statement on Wednesday that seniors have been provided with detailed information to share with their family regarding graduation ceremonies. The event is set for May 23 at noon.

“Please know that I stand alongside you in your disappointment that the Class of 2020 will not experience a ‘typical’ graduation,” Phillips said. “However, I am very excited about the celebration we have planned for our seniors and I feel confident that our staff has done everything possible to provide a memorable experience.”

Phillips said the details of the commencement ceremony were based on guidance from the TN Dept. of Education and the health department, as well as the CDC and others.

“Oneida High School is looking forward to providing a thoughtful ceremony,” she said. “There are a number of very strenuous guidelines that must be followed and a lot of thought and time was put into the celebration ceremonies.”

Phillips said that the guidelines for the graduation are “non-negotiable,” and said that no one should call and ask for changes.

“I would like to thank the seniors, parents and community for their support and understanding during this time.”

Phillips called on the community to “find special ways around your house to celebrate with families and friends.”

“We shall adapt, overcome, as well as celebrate this wonderful milestone in the lives of our students,” she said.

The Independent Herald’s annual Salute to the Grads special section will be published on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.