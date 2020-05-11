- Advertisement -
Home News Local News Many turn out to greet nursing home residents in drive-by parade
NewsLocal News
Updated:

Many turn out to greet nursing home residents in drive-by parade

By IH Staff

Ruth Bruce, a resident of Huntsville Health & Rehab, watches as horses — ridden by Kim Harris and Leslie Harris — pass by her location outside the facility during a drive-by parade on Monday, May 11, 2020 | Ben Garrett/IH

HUNTSVILLE — They came in police cars, ambulances and fire trucks; they came in pickup trucks, on lawn mowers and on horses. By the dozens, Scott Countians drove through the parking lot at Huntsville Health & Rehab here Monday, greeting residents of the assisted living facility with hand-made posters and signs, beeping horns and lots of smiles and waves.

Someone blared Rocky Top — the unofficial University of Tennessee fight song — on a loop. There was even a Santa Claus.

Wanda Foust, a resident at Huntsville Health & Rehab, waves to passersby during a drive-by parade at the facility on Monday, May 11, 2020. She is holding a sign reading, “We love you and miss you.” | Ben Garrett/IH

It had all the feeling of a festive atmosphere like you’d find at a 4th of July parade or a Christmas parade — a welcomed interruption to what has been an otherwise grim time.

Not grim because the Covid-19 illness that has taken the world by storm has found its way inside Huntsville Health & Rehab. Like Scott County’s other assisted living facility, Oneida Nursing & Rehab Center, Huntsville has remained free of coronavirus. Rather, it has been a grim time because — like other states — Tennessee has been forced to close assisted living facilities to all outside visitors in an effort to keep the coronavirus from infiltrating.

Sarah Beth Armstrong, the daughter of Lee and Beth Armstrong, waves to residents of Huntsville Health & Rehab from the sunroof of her parents’ vehicle during a drive-by parade at the facility on Monday, May 11, 2020 | Ben Garrett/IH

Beginning with the very first outbreak in Washington state, nursing homes have been the epicenter of America’s fight against coronavirus — and that has proven true in Tennessee, as well. As a result, Gov. Bill Lee has issued an executive order placing stringent requirements on nursing homes. In addition to blocking access to visitors, the requirements also take extra measures to be sure staff members are illness-free as they report for work each day.

So residents at those facilities have gone more than two months without the face-to-face visits with friends and loved ones that they’re accustomed to. That was the reason for Monday’s drive-by parade. Residents who were able moved outdoors for the event, though for their safety an area was cordoned off . The weather was a bit on the chilly side — it has been an unusually cold spring — but the sun was shining, at least, and it lit up the faces of residents who waved at passersby and waved purple pom-poms — the official color of Huntsville Health & Rehab.

Isaac Martin, the son of Mark and Amy Martin, holds a sign reading “Hello Sunshine” as he rides in the drive-by parade at Huntsville Health & Rehab on Monday, May 11, 2020 on his lawnmower. Isaac’s mother said the teen visits the facility often with his aunt and uncle — Steve and Kathy Stanley — to play Bingo with the residents, and wanted to brighten their day | Ben Garrett/IH

- Advertisement -
IH Staff
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

8,811FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,611FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Local News

Local law enforcement agencies aren’t receiving Covid-19 patients’ information

IH Staff - 0
Law enforcement agencies in Scott County are not receiving information about people who test positive for novel coronavirus. A policy by the TN Dept. of...
Read more
Local News

Update: Tennessee has not expanded opportunities for absentee voting

IH Staff - 0
A story reported by the Independent Herald last week, about eligible voters being able to begin requesting absentee ballots for the Aug. 6 general...
Read more
Local News

State: Refusal to work could jeopardize unemployment benefits

IH Staff - 0
NASHVILLE — Federal guidelines the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development follows to administer the Tennessee Unemployment Compensation (TUC) program state an individual...
Read more
Features

With optimism and support, Scott businesses reopen

IH Staff - 0
"We are all in this together." That's how Kellie Walker — who owns The Beautique Tanning &  Essentials on Paint Rock Road in Oneida —...
Read more

Related Stories

Local News

Local law enforcement agencies aren’t receiving Covid-19 patients’ information

IH Staff - 0
Law enforcement agencies in Scott County are not receiving information about people who test positive for novel coronavirus. A policy by the TN Dept. of...
Read more
Local News

Update: Tennessee has not expanded opportunities for absentee voting

IH Staff - 0
A story reported by the Independent Herald last week, about eligible voters being able to begin requesting absentee ballots for the Aug. 6 general...
Read more
Local News

State: Refusal to work could jeopardize unemployment benefits

IH Staff - 0
NASHVILLE — Federal guidelines the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development follows to administer the Tennessee Unemployment Compensation (TUC) program state an individual...
Read more
Local News

Most Morgan County prison inmates test negative for coronavirus

IH Staff - 0
WARTBURG — The number of positive coronavirus cases in Morgan County has jumped due to testing at the Morgan County Correctional Complex, but most...
Read more
Local News

Lower is better: As Tennessee’s Covid-19 tests accumulate, fewer are testing positive

IH Staff - 0
For all of March and the better part of April, if you were being tested for novel coronavirus in Tennessee, you had only a...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

State comptroller’s office probes town’s finances

Local News IH Staff - 0
The office of Tennessee Comptroller Justin P. Wilson has completed an investigation of selected financial records for the Town of Oneida, citing several deficiencies...
Read more

IH to stop mapping total coronavirus cases in Tennessee

Local News IH Staff - 0
IndependentHerald · Explaining decision to stop mapping total number of coronavirus cases Since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak in Tennessee, the Independent Herald has...
Read more

State: Refusal to work could jeopardize unemployment benefits

Local News IH Staff - 0
NASHVILLE — Federal guidelines the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development follows to administer the Tennessee Unemployment Compensation (TUC) program state an individual...
Read more

Latest News

Local law enforcement agencies aren’t receiving Covid-19 patients’ information

Local News IH Staff - 0
Law enforcement agencies in Scott County are not receiving information about people who test positive for novel coronavirus. A policy by the TN Dept. of...
Read more

Update: Tennessee has not expanded opportunities for absentee voting

Local News IH Staff - 0
A story reported by the Independent Herald last week, about eligible voters being able to begin requesting absentee ballots for the Aug. 6 general...
Read more

State: Refusal to work could jeopardize unemployment benefits

Local News IH Staff - 0
NASHVILLE — Federal guidelines the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development follows to administer the Tennessee Unemployment Compensation (TUC) program state an individual...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN