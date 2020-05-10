Most Morgan County prison inmates test negative for coronavirus

WARTBURG — The number of positive coronavirus cases in Morgan County has jumped due to testing at the Morgan County Correctional Complex, but most inmates at the facility have tested negative for the virus.

Morgan County has gone from six positive cases of coronavirus to 12 in just two days, with the number of active cases standing at six. At least most of those are due to inmates at Morgan County Correctional Complex who tested positive.

The TN Dept. of Corrections reported Saturday that a total of five inmates at the prison, located just outside of Wartburg, had tested positive as part of its effort to test all inmates at each of its facilities in Tennessee.

However, the number of positive cases of the virus at the medium-security prison is not expected to increase much; as of Saturday, only 12 tests were pending. It was not immediately known Sunday whether the sixth recent case in Morgan County was from the prison.

State prisons were cast into the coronavirus spotlight after a massive outbreak at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center, a privately-managed state prison in Hartsville, Tenn. There, a whopping 1,285 inmates — more than half of the population at the prison — tested positive for coronavirus. Prior to that, 586 inmates at Bledsoe County Correctional Complex near Pikeville — 1 in every 4 housed at the facility — tested positive.

In Morgan County, however, most inmates tested negative for the virus. As of Saturday, 99% of the 1,892 inmates who were tested were negative, with 12 test results outstanding.

Hardeman County Correctional Facility in Whiteville, Tenn., east of Memphis, did not fare as well. A total of 128 inmates there tested positive. Still, the vast majority of tests were negative, unlike at the prisons in Pikeville and Hartsville. According to TDOC, 92% of the 1,557 inmates at the prison tested negative for coronavirus.

There have been two deaths associated with the prison outbreaks — one in the Bledsoe County facility and one in the Trousdale County facility. The deaths represent just 0.1% of the more than 1,500 inmates who tested positive.

Most of the inmates at Bledsoe County — 580 in all — are listed by TDOC as recovered, though not all of those inmates have been reported as recovered by the TN Dept. of Health in its daily updates.

Elsewhere, the Dept. of Health reported Sunday that Scott County’s total number of coronavirus cases stands at 11. There are no active cases of the virus in Scott County, and the last positive case was reported on April 15.

A surge of new negative test results were reported locally by the Dept. of Health. The health department’s daily data dump reported 433 total tests in Scott County — an increase of 88, or 26%, from Saturday’s total of 345. All 88 were listed as negative.

There was no immediate or obvious explanation for the sudden jump in new test results. If the number stands, it means 307 people have been tested in Scott County without a positive test result since the last positive case was announced on April 15. Overall, just 2.5% of those tested in Scott County have been positive.

Also on Sunday, the first coronavirus case was confirmed in neighboring Pickett County. Prior to Sunday, Pickett County was one of just two counties in the state — the other being Hancock County — that had not had a single case of coronavirus.