Lower is better: As Tennessee’s Covid-19 tests accumulate, fewer are testing positive

For all of March and the better part of April, if you were being tested for novel coronavirus in Tennessee, you had only a slightly lesser chance than 1 in 10 that the test was going to return positive.

But then something happened: As Tennessee’s Covid-19 testing — which has been among the tops, per capita, in the Southeast from the onset of the coronavirus outbreak — began to ramp up in mid April, the percentage of tests returning positive began to drop.

On Friday, the overall percentage of people testing positive for Covid-19 dropped below 6% in Tennessee for the first time — far less than half the national average.

And it just keeps dropping.

That’s important, experts say — it signals that enough tests are being conducted to find the asymptomatic and mild cases within the population, which can help decision-makers better plan for how to combat the pandemic. The World Health Organization says that 10% or fewer tests returning positive is ideal.

“The lower the percentage of tests you’re doing that comes back positive, the better,” William Hanage, an epidemiologist at Harvard, told NPR last month.

Admiral Brett Giroir, a member of the White House’s coronavirus response team, has also used the 1 in 10 number as a goal to aim for.

Some experts say the number should be much lower than even that. In South Korea, which has been widely praised for its response to the pandemic, about 2% of tests return positive.

In those early days of testing in Tennessee, people were frustrated by their inability to be tested. Private clinics deferred to the local health department, which deferred to state health authorities and the CDC, even after the CDC dropped its requirements for testing — which were initially that a person show certain symptoms and be in a specific risk group, have recently traveled, or have been exposed to someone who was diagnosed with coronavirus.

That hasn’t been the case in more recent days, however. Tennessee has tested tens of thousands at no-cost drive-thru clinics across the state, including one in Scott County three weekends ago, and is actually encouraging people to be tested. The office of Gov. Bill Lee is running print advertisements in newspapers across the state that carry the message: “If in doubt, get tested.”

The result has been a greater number of positive cases overall. The TN Dept. of Health has reported an average of more than 400 new cases every day for the last 18 days. By that metric, the Covid-19 outbreak in Tennessee has plateaued, but it’s not improving.

However, as more people have tested positive, an even greater increase of people have tested negative.

To date, 14,768 people have tested positive in Tennessee, out of 252,748 tests administered — or 5.8%. It’s one of the lowest positive rates in the United States. And it’s the second-lowest positive rate in the Southeast, where only Arkansas, at 5.7%, is lower. Outside of Tennessee and Arkansas, positive test results in the Southeast range from 7.3% in Kentucky to 16.9% in Virginia.

It’s no coincidence that Tennessee is testing more people per capita than any state in the Southeast with the exception of Louisiana — but Louisiana is returning 14.8% of its tests positive.

Nationwide, 15% of coronavirus tests are returning positive. The number is even higher than that in many states in the Northeast, which has turned into the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak. In New Jersey, a whopping 45% of tests administered are returning positive — a sign that tens of thousands of mild or asymptomatic cases are going undiscovered in a state that is second only to New York in the total number of cases that have been discovered.

But Tennessee’s numbers are even better than the overall statistics show. Since April 20, which was when the first results from the drive-thru clinics began trickling in, Tennessee has reported 152,059 test results — and only 5.0% have been positive.

There have been more positive cases of coronavirus in Tennessee in those 20 days — 7,530 — than there were in the 46 days that had elapsed since March 5, when the state’s first case of the virus was discovered in Williamson County, south of Nashville — 7,238. But there have also been nearly 50% more tests that have been conducted during the last 20 days as opposed to the 46-day period preceding it.

In rural Tennessee, the number of tests returning positive are even fewer. Together, Nashville/Davidson County and Memphis/Shelby County account for nearly half of the state’s total number of coronavirus cases — 44%, to be exact. Those two cities, the state’s largest, are also reporting positive rates that are well above the statewide average: 15.4% and 11.2%, respectively.

If Davidson and Shelby counties are removed from the equation, Tennessee is returning positive tests just 4.1% of the time; only 8,221 out of 202,541 tests conducted elsewhere in Tennessee have been positive. That’s the fourth-lowest among any state in the Lower 48, trailing only Montana’s 2.1%, West Virginia’s and North Dakota’s 3.3%.

In Knoxville/Knox County, the eastern half of the state’s largest metropolitan area, only 2.9% of the 8,949 tests that have been conducted are returning positive — one of the lowest positive rates of any major city in the U.S.

In Scott County, there had been 126 people tested for coronavirus through April 15, with 11 of those tests — or 8.7% — returning positive. Since that time, there have been an additional 219 people tested, with no positives. As a result, the overall positive-test percentage in Scott County has dropped from nearly 9% in mid April to 3.2% a little more than three weeks later.

