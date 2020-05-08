NASHVILLE — State Sen. Ken Yager, R-Kingston, announced Friday that Scott County, Oneida, Campbell County, Dayton City Elementary, Fentress County, Morgan County, Pickett County, Rhea County, Roane County and the York Institute school districts will receive a total of $7,628,630 in federal grants, as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act K-12 Stabilization Fund. The US Department of Education has provided guidance for these funds to be used to support distance learning, including broadband and other accessibility needs, that may identified as a need by districts. It will be part of the district application allowable uses when the district application is released later this month.

“During this time of social distancing and remote learning, it can be difficult for students, teachers and parents to ensure students can continue their education without falling behind,” said Senator Yager. “These funds will help provide additional flexibility to schools so that learning will continue and teachers will have sufficient resources as they transition to virtual classrooms.”

The CARES Act, signed into law by President Donald J. Trump on March 27, now allows states and school districts to devote more of their federal resources to technology infrastructure to support distance learning for students and for professional development for teachers who are teaching remotely, many for the first time. Ninety percent of the CARES Act K-12 Education Stabilization Fund is passed on to districts. By providing a streamlined process to obtain funding flexibilities, states will be able to quickly make decisions to meet the needs of their students.

“I’m very pleased these funds will be available to the school districts and I will continue to support their efforts to facilitate distance learning across the district,” added Yager.