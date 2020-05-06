Two Scott Countians featured in domestic violence advocacy video

Two prominent figures in Scott County’s judicial system are featured in a short domestic violence advocacy video produced by You Have The Power, a Nashville nonprofit.

Shonda Duncan, executive director of the Scott County Shelter Society, and also an attorney, was featured on the three-minute video published to YouTube on Tuesday, as was Scott County General Sessions Judge James L. (Jamie) Cotton Jr.

The video, about domestic violence in the workplace, was one of six published by the organization on YouTube on Tuesday. It provides a brief education on domestic violence red flags to watch out for in the workplace.

“If their abuser knows where they work, they’ll send family members in to cause a scene, or they’ll go in and cause a scene,” Duncan said. “And sometimes employers are like, ‘That can’t happen here, this is a place of business, you’re going to have to find another job.’ So then that victim has lost their job, and that was the whole intent of the abuser because they’re right back to depending on them again.”

Cotton said places of employment are places of vulnerability for victims.

“We’re learning from terrorism, ‘If you see something, say something,'” Cotton said. “The same thing should apply for employers.”

Cotton said he likes the term “domestic terrorism” better than the term “domestic violence.”

“People have a tendency to think that domestic violence means physical violence, but these cases are so much more,” Cotton said. “There is psychological violence, and I’ve seen victims who’ve suffered for years from psychological abuse and I can tell you that what they’ve suffered is comparable for a prisoner of war.”

Cotton added that people should watch for subtle signs that an employee or a coworker is being victimized, and notify authorities if they suspect something is amiss.

You Have the Power was founded by former Tennessee First Lady Andrea Conte, the wife of former Governor Phil Bredesen.