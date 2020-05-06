Thinking about a vacation?

As coronavirus fears begin to wane — even as health experts warn that the disease is still present and a second wave of infections are likely — more and more Scott Countians are beginning to think about getting away. If you’re thinking about a vacation, here are a few things you need to know, in relation to some of the destinations in the Southeast that Scott Countians frequently visit.

North Carolina

Beaches in North Carolina are beginning to reopen. Visitors will be allowed on Outer Banks beginning May 16, and Carolina Beach will lift its restrictions on May 8. In Emerald Isle, short-term rentals of homes and motels will be allowed beginning May 9.

North Carolina’s stay-at-home order will expire on May 8. Under the second phase of Gov. Roy Cooper’s reopening plan, scheduled to begin May 9 if coronavirus reduction benchmarks are met, restaurants, bars and entertainment venues will be allowed to open with reduced capacity.

Those places will not be allowed to increase capacity until the third phase of the plan, which won’t begin until at least mid to late June.

Social distancing guidelines will still be required.

South Carolina

Gov. Henry McMaster’s statewide “home or work” order was lifted on May 4, and restaurants have been permitted to turn 25% of their parking lots into open dining space. Retail businesses are open, with limited capacity. There are no travel or lodging restrictions in place.

At Hilton Head Island, Coligny Beach Park and Island Beach Park reopened May 1 for residents and property owners, with limited parking spots reserved for residents only. Jarvis Creek Park and Crossings Park will reopen on May 7. The town council has passed a resolution that prohibits rental beach equipment, and encourages beach visitors to leave their ordinary beach equipment — like towels, chairs, coolers and tents — at home, instead using the beach for running, walking, dog-walking, biking and related recreational activities. Visitors to beaches are currently required to wear face coverings.

At Myrtle Beach, the beaches have reopened to the public.

Georgia

Gov. Brian Kemp’s shelter-in-place order has expired, although social distancing protocols for businesses remain in place through May 13. Most businesses have reopened, including restaurant dining rooms. A suspension of short-term vacation rentals has ended.

At Tybee Island, beaches will reopen on May 7. Short-term vacation rentals and hotels reopened on May 1.

At Jekyll Island, beaches are open and all regular beach activities — including the use of chairs, coolers, tents and umbrellas — have resumed. Most entertainment venues will slowly reopen in stages over the next several weeks.

All visitors must practice social distancing on Georgia beaches through May 13.

Florida

Much of Florida has reopened with the expiration of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ stay-at-home order; however, shelter-in-place orders are still in place and businesses remain closed in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

Outside Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties, most beaches are open. Restrictions are in place at some beaches.

Specifically, beaches in Walton County (between Destin and Panama City Beach) are allowing only certain recreational activities. In Franklin County (St. George Island), beaches are open from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. In Levy County (Cedar Key), non-residents are not allowed. Some beaches in Hillsborough County (near Tampa) remain closed, including Apollo Beach. In Manatee County, beaches — such as Anna Maria Island — are only open until 9 p.m. each day and parking is restricted to no longer than two hours.

One caveat that Florida visitors should be aware of: While hotels and time-shares are open for business, short-term vacation rentals remain banned under Gov. DeSantis’ plan. In Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan, which will begin no sooner than May 18, vacation homes and cottages can be rented only by in-state residents, and with a three-day layover between rentals. It won’t be until Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan, which will be at least sometime in June, that vacation rentals will be permitted for out-of-state residents.

Alabama

Alabama’s beaches — including Gulf Shores, Orange Beach and Dauphin Island — have reopened. Beachgoers must maintain a six-foot distance from others, except hose living in your home, for now, and gatherings must consist of less than 10 people.

Retail stores have reopened at 50% capacity. Restaurants remain closed to dine-in customers through May 15.

There are no travel restrictions or limits on vacation rentals in place.