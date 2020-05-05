The office of Tennessee Comptroller Justin P. Wilson has completed an investigation of selected financial records for the Town of Oneida, citing several deficiencies related to alderman pay and employee fuel use.

According to a report signed by Wilson on April 23, his office was investigating allegations of malfeasance for a period from 2013-2019, which was “initiated after the Comptroller’s Office received allegations of questionable practices.” Wilson’s report does not indicate the exact nature of the allegations that his office received, but they were apparently related to the town’s management of its water and wastewater department. The records being scrutinized by the comptroller’s office dated back to January 29, 2013 — the date the board of mayor and aldermen assumed control of the water department.

Wilson stated that his office determined that minutes of the town’s board of mayor and aldermen meetings do not clearly authorize aldermen pay for governing the town’s water and wastewater department.

The town’s board of mayor and aldermen took control of the department in January 2013, upon recommendation of state authorities. Prior to January 2013, a separate board governed the water department.

As a result, the town’s aldermen have received $100 per month in additional compensation since that time for their water and wastewater duties. Their regular salary is $250 per month.

The $100 monthly stipend is the same as the amount that was received by the separate water board that governed the utility before the board of mayor and aldermen assumed control. However, Wilson said that investigators could not find minutes authorizing the additional monthly pay beyond an emergency session in February 2013 in which the board of mayor and aldermen voted to accept the existing operational policies that had been established by the water and wastewater department’s governing board.

“It is unclear whether aldermen should have been paid $100 per month or per monthly meetings attended,” Wilson stated in the report, adding that the town does not hold separate water and wastewater board meetings; instead, water department business is conducted during the regular board meetings on the third Thursday of each month. The $100-per-month additional pay for aldermen during the nearly seven years being investigated by the comptroller’s office totaled $12,450.

The comptroller’s office also determined that the town did not maintain “adequate controls” over its fuel, which it said could increase the risk of theft or inventory loss. The town’s fuel pumps are located behind city hall, and are used by the town to fuel its equipment. The comptroller’s office said that while one fuel pump was locked after normal business hours, another remained unlocked. Additionally, the report said, numerous employees had keys to the locked pump, but there was not a list maintained of everyone who had keys. “The lack of security over these fuel pumps increases the risk of theft,” the report concluded.

The comptroller’s report also stated that with the exception of the town’s police department and city park, fuel usage was not logged, and fuel usage was not reconciled — which it said could increase the risk for theft or inventory loss.

Finally, the comptroller’s office said the use of town-owned vehicles to commute to and from work was not reported on W-2 forms as required by the IRS. The report noted that the parks and recreation director was issued a Form 1099-Misc for personal use of a town-owned vehicle during the tax years examined, but said that information should instead have been reported on Form W-2, since such benefits are generally subject to employment taxes.

The comptroller noted in the report that town officials have indicated that they have already corrected or intend to correct the three deficiencies that were noted.

In a letter affixed to the three-page report, Wilson said that copies of the report were being forwarded to TennesseeGov. Bill Lee, the state attorney general, the 8th Judicial District attorney general, and state legislators, as is standard protocol for financial investigations by the comptroller’s office.

The publication of the investigation’s findings was the second in less than a month by Wilson’s office. Previously, the comptroller’s office released the findings of an investigation at the Scott County Recycling Center, which was initiated at the request of County Mayor Jeff Tibbals after he took office in September 2018. That investigation was related to missing receipts.