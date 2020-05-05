Since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak in Tennessee, the Independent Herald has mapped the total number of cases by county on a daily basis as an illustration tool. Going forward, we will stop mapping the total number of cases and only map the active cases in Tennessee.

There was always going to come a point where it made sense to stop mapping the total number of cases and start mapping the active cases. It was just a matter of when would the total number of cases start to become irrelevant. We feel like we’re at that point. There have been thousands of new cases reported in Tennessee in just the past week, and there have also now been more than 6,000 recoveries reported overall.

The total number of cases isn’t totally irrelevant and never will be; we will continue to report that number. But from a graphical standpoint, what mattered in March doesn’t much matter right now, in early May. Knox County is a perfect example. If you’re looking at an illustration of Tennessee’s coronavirus cases, trying to decide if it’s safe to travel from Scott County to Knoxville, you’re going to see 251 total cases. But the number of active cases in Knoxville, which is what really matters right now, is only 31 — a substantial difference.

Again, what happened in March in Knoxville isn’t nearly as important, from an informational standpoint, as what is happening right now. So, given the time that has elapsed, and the number of patients that have recovered, it doesn’t seem very useful to graph the outbreak in Tennessee at this point by mapping the total number of cases. That doesn’t do much to inform you at a glance of where those current hotspots are. We began mapping active cases last week, and to my knowledge we’re the only newspaper doing that. Beginning now, that’ll be exclusively what we map to use as an illustration guide because we feel it paints a far better picture of the current status of the coronavirus pandemic in this state.

— Ben Garrett, Editor