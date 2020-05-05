Gardeners are facing two — and potentially three — new threats of frost as a tipsy-turvy late fall weather pattern continues.

An unusually cold pattern that persisted for much of April will return with a vengeance this week, bringing much below-normal temperatures to the northern Cumberland Plateau region for the middle of the week, with a renewed shot of cold air for the weekend.

As a result, frost is going to be a threat on at least two mornings: Thursday and Sunday. Both Saturday and Sunday mornings could feature freeze issues, as well.

The good news, if there is good news, for growers is that it is looking increasingly as if the most damaging scenario, a hard freeze — where temperatures drop to 28 degrees or below, will be avoided. Earlier, several computer guidance models had hinted at the potential for hard freezes both Saturday and Sunday mornings.

Still, patchy frost is in the forecast from the National Weather Service for both Thursday and Sunday.

• Thursday: After a high in the mid 70s with thunderstorms on Tuesday, a cold front will sweep through East Tennessee and usher in much cooler temperatures for Wednesday, with highs likely struggling to get out of the low 50s. That will set the stage for rapidly-cooling temperatures Wednesday night as the threat of rain showers ends and cloudiness passes. The NWS is forecasting a low of 34 degrees. That is sufficiently cold enough for frost formation, under the right conditions. The forecast calls for clouds to break up overnight and a 5-10 mph north wind to become calm after midnight. That should provide conditions for at least patchy frost by sunrise Thursday morning.

• Saturday: Another cold front enters the region on Friday, which will knock temperatures down to near the freezing mark by Saturday morning. The current forecast from the NWS is for a low of 32 degrees by daybreak. A chance of rain early Friday night will likely diminish during the overnight hours. However, it isn’t clear that clouds will move out quickly enough to allow optimal conditions for frost. Winds may also help prevent frost formation. In that scenario, the greatest threat Saturday morning would be a light freeze.

• Sunday: After a high only in the mid 50s on Saturday, conditions will be much more optimal for frost on Sunday morning than on Saturday morning. A light freeze is also possible. The NWS is forecasting a low of 31. With no clouds to complicate matters and winds expected to be lighter than they were 24 hours earlier, frost formation can occur earlier in the night, and at least patchy frost is likely by daybreak Sunday morning.

The coronavirus pandemic has led to much more gardening in Spring 2020 than in recent years. In some cases, people who are out of work or otherwise concerned about food shortages have chosen to resume the practice of gardening. In other cases, mere boredom has prompted more people to plant gardens. While late-season frosts are always a threat in the Cumberlands, most older and experienced gardeners say we’re moving into the time of late spring when the last threat of frost is typically behind us.

Beyond the upcoming weekend, a warming trend looks likely into the middle of May, meaning the looming threats of frost this week are likely the last for the season.