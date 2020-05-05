COVID-19, the disease caused by novel coronavirus, has reached Tennessee. This is a running story about the impact the disease is having in the Volunteer State and efforts that are being made to contain it. For more information, contact the Tennessee Department of Health’s coronavirus public information line, 877-857-2945.

Tennessee reports lowest number of new cases in weeks

Tuesday, May 5, 2020 | 3:44 p.m.

The TN Dept. of Health on Tuesday reported just 119 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours — the lowest single-day total of new cases since March 25, when there were 117 new cases reported. Additionally, Tennessee’s overall number of cases rose just 0.8% to 13,690 — the lowest percentage increase since the outbreak began.

The Dept. of Health did report seven new coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total to 16 in the last 48 hours and 226 since the outbreak began. The increase in the number of deaths is not surprising; the Independent Herald projected last week that the number of new deaths would likely increase, after 1 in 4 of the more than 1,100 coronavirus patients requiring hospitalization in Tennessee entered the hospital last week. The good news is that the number of daily hospitalizations has since declined, although 13 new hospitalizations were reported Tuesday — a slight uptick.

The Dept. of Health reported 275 newly-recovered patients on Tuesday, the most in a single day since April 16. As a result, the number of active cases in Tennessee declined from 7,271 to 7,108 — the first daily decline in active cases since April 28.

In Scott County, the total number of reported cases remained at 12, with all 12 having recovered. The Dept. of Health reported the 12th case on Monday, after nearly three weeks without an additional case of the virus locally. Because the Dept. of Health reported both the new case and the recovery in the same day, Scott County Mayor Jeff Tibbals said he was looking into the report.

By the numbers: 218,796 people have been tested for coronavirus in Tennessee, or 3,218 per 100,000 people. In Scott County, the 305 people tested — including 8 new test results reported Tuesday — equates to 1,373 per 100,000 people.

• Of the tests conducted, 6.3% (13,690) have returned positive, including just 1.6% (119) of the 7,353 new tests reported Tuesday. In Scott County, 3.9% (12) of the tests conducted have come back positive.

• Of the positive cases, 8.4% (1,156) have required hospitalization.

• Tennessee’s 226 deaths equate to 19.6% of the hospitalizations.

• Overall, 1.7% of Tennessee’s confirmed coronavirus cases have resulted in death.

• Overall, 46.4% (6,356) of Tennessee’s confirmed coronavirus cases have recovered, including 275 new recoveries reported on Tuesday.

• There are currently 7,108 active coronavirus cases in Tennessee.

For updates prior to Tuesday, May 5, 2020, click here …