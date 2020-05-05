For the first time since its inception, the Nancy Swain Watters Memorial Walk will not take place in 2020.

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 emergency, the event — which was to have taken place Friday, and would’ve been the 15th annual walk — was canceled last week, Children’s Center of the Cumberlands Executive Director Kellie Walker said last week.

Walker said the walk, which jointly benefits the Children’s Center and the Scott County Shelter Society, raising funds as well as awareness of child abuse and domestic violence, was canceled due to the national emergency declared by President Donald Trump, and in accordance with guidelines issued by Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee.

“We were so sad to cancel this year’s walk,” she said. “Many people and partners put so much hard and thoughtful work into the event each year and the community always looks forward to the awareness it brings.”

Typically, hundreds of school students join adults from the community in walking from the Oneida Municipal Services Building to Plateau Electric Cooperative. There was no way to conduct the walk while observing social-distancing recommendations.

“We have never canceled the event for any reason, but we felt that our primary responsibility is the safety of our community,” Walker said.

In addition to the awareness that is raised by the walk, funds from the event are used for public programs, educational programs, victim counseling, and the related costs of providing other services to those who have been victims.

Despite the cancelation, many business supporters have continued to donate to the cause, “and we are extremely humbled and grateful, “Walker said.

This year’s t-shirt winner was Austin Jeffers, an eighth grade student in Mike Carroll’s class at Robbins School. Each year, the walk committee chooses a design from entries submitted by students at both local school systems. The shirts are worn during the walk, and one is given to the school to put on display.

Even though the walk is being canceled, Walker said that members of the community are still encouraged to take a walk on Friday.

“Get out on May 8 and take a walk, even a short walk, and remember those in our community who have been and are being impacted by abuse,” she said.

On behalf of herself and her sisters — the daughters of Nancy Swain Watters — Marcy Boyatt said they would continue their mother’s legacy to prevent domestic violence and child abuse.

“Our goal is to spread hope and awareness so that in the future there may be no more victims,” Boyatt said. “We pray that daughters would not be forced to celebrate milestones and raise their children without their mothers, and hope that children can live and thrive in loving homes. This mission is important now more than ever.”

“The Nancy Swain Watters Memorial Walk serves as a reminder to the community that we, as a whole, can help save lives and futures,” she added. “The funds raised for the Nancy Swain Watters Memorial Walk support this urgent problem throughout Scott County. My sisters and I pray for the day that abuse no longer touches the lives of another family.”