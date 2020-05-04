Tennessee entered the second week of its reopening phase on Monday, with the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area allowing visitors to return to its trails, three days after gyms reopened in Tennessee and two days before close-contact businesses like barbershops and beauty salons were to have reopened.

Those close-contact businesses, which also included nail salons, tattoo parlors, tanning salons and massage therapists, were to have reopened on Wednesday, by order of Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee.

Lee made the announcement that many close-contact businesses could reopen on Wednesday, when a groundswell of anger from small business owners across the state caused him to pivot less than 24 hours after he had signed an executive order that would leave those businesses closed indefinitely — perhaps through the month of May.

The anger was spearheaded by the governor’s announcement on April 28 that gyms could reopen on May 1. Later that same afternoon, Lee issued the updated executive order regarding close contact businesses.

In East Tennessee, small business owners were especially incensed that Knoxville and Knox County were allowing their competitors to reopen on May 1, despite Knox County having a greater number of coronavirus cases than any other county in the eastern part of the state.

On Sunday, Big South Fork NRRA Supt. Niki Nicholas announced that the national park would reopen on a limited basis, four weeks to the day after she announced it would close. All trails in the park are open, and backcountry camping is permitted, but frontcountry facilities remain closed, including developed campgrounds, visitor centers, restroom facilities and the Bandy Creek Stables. Charit Creek Lodge also remains closed.

“The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners continues to be paramount. At Big South Fork, our operational approach will be to examine each facility function and service provided to ensure those operations comply with current public health guidance, and will be regularly monitored,” BSF Superintendent Niki Nicholas said. “We continue to work closely with the NPS Office of Public Health using CDC guidance to ensure public and workspaces are safe and clean for visitors, employees, partners, and volunteers.”

Earlier, state parks had reopened in all of Tennessee — with few exceptions — including Frozen Head State Park in Wartburg, Pickett State Park north of Jamestown, Colditz Cove State Natural Area in Jamestown, Cove Lake State Park in Jacksboro, and Norris Dam State Park in Anderson County.

Tennessee’s stay-at-home order was allowed to expire on Thursday, ending a government mandate that residents of the Volunteer State stay at home except for essential travel. However, the law was virtually toothless and had not been enforced.

Tennessee’s reopening reached a dramatic peak on Wednesday, when 10th Judicial District Attorney General Steve Crump, the top law enforcement official in a handful of rural counties outside Chattanooga, said he would not enforce Gov. Lee’s Executive Order 30 that mandated the continued closure of close-contact businesses. That order was unconstitutional, Crump charged, adding that residents of Tennessee would not stand for it. “Many of our citizens are about to go back to work simply to save their livelihoods, their homes and their economic existence,” Crump said in a statement. “They are about to ignore the executive orders. Therefore, I will not criminally enforce the executive orders on that basis. There cannot be two standards of criminal justice in this state. It is not constitutional, nor is it just.”

Gov. Lee, who was also under immense pressure from lawmakers in rural areas, announced a short time later that he was allowing close-contact businesses to reopen on May 6.

The governor’s decision to reopen much of Tennessee hasn’t come without controversy. While Lee has not faced the withering criticism that his Georgia counterpart, Brian Kemp, has endured after choosing to reopen his state, there are many who have said it is too early for Tennessee to reopen. Their argument was bolstered by the state’s rapidly-climbing number of new coronavirus infections, which rose 36% last week alone.

That number, however, appeared to be mostly due to increased testing. A map of active cases showed the new cases were mostly centered in the greater Nashville area of Middle Tennessee, as well as in Memphis. In East Tennessee, the outbreak appeared to be lessening; even Knoxville had only 30 active cases at the end of the surge of new cases over the weekend. A state prison outbreak in Trousdale County was responsible for many of the new cases. Over 1,000 inmates and staff tested positive after every person at the prison was tested. (See related story, Page 7.)

Perhaps more alarmingly, there was a significant increase in the number of patients who were hospitalized in Tennessee last week. Of the more than 1,100 people who had been hospitalized as of Sunday, about 1 in 4 had entered the hospital last week. On Monday, the TN Dept. of Health reported nine new coronavirus-related deaths, the most in well over a week, which was perhaps the start of an uptick in deaths due to the increased hospitalizations. The data has shown that about 1 in 5 coronavirus patients hospitalized in Tennessee will die. By Monday, the number of new daily hospitalizations had slipped back into the single digits.

To be clear, none of the increase in new infections or hospitalizations appeared to be due to the early stages of reopening, since the virus has an incubation period of several days, test results take another several days to return once a person becomes ill and is tested, and hospitalizations typically lag several days behind diagnosis.

In Scott County, there were no changes over the course of the week, with a few new test results being reported each day but no new infections. On Monday, the Dept. of Health reported a 12th case in Scott County, the first in more than two weeks, but also reported a 12th recovery, leaving no active cases. Scott County Mayor Jeff Tibbals said he was looking into the suspicious nature of the reported new case.

Meanwhile, the real impact of the state’s reopening continued to be negligible in Scott County — with the exception of the Big South Fork’s reopening and the anticipated reopening of close-contact businesses this week.

Last week, a limited number of restaurants, including El Rey and Preston’s in Oneida, chose to reopen their dining room. Others, like RaeZack’s in Helenwood, chose to keep their dining room closed for now. The April 29 allowance for retail stores to reopen their doors was also meant little change in Scott County, where most retail stores had been open throughout the pandemic.

The future remained quite uncertain as of Monday. Many health experts expressed concern that a second wave of the virus could appear — though it remained unclear when or how strongly the second wave would emerge. Some feared the virus could come back immediately, while others said the heat and humidity of the quickly-approaching summer season might moot the virus until fall or winter; some feared the virus would come back stronger than before, particularly in rural areas that haven’t been impacted quite as severely as many of their more urban counterparts, while others felt that ongoing social distancing measures would help limit the second wave.

Meanwhile, a leaked internal memo from the White House was reported in the New York Times on Monday, revealing that members of the Trump administration fear that the worst is yet to come, and that the number of Americans dying per day could essentially double by the end of this month.

There is not yet any word on what’s to come further down the line — including the reopening of schools in August for the 2020-2021 academic year or for the fall sports season. Both Oneida High School and Scott High School announced last week that their proms will be canceled. Graduations have been scheduled for May 22 at Scott High and May 23 at Oneida.

Scott High’s graduation will be at 6:30 p.m. in the school’s gymnasium. Oneida’s graduation will be at 12 p.m. on the school’s football field; if inclement weather prevents an outdoor celebration, two ceremonies will be held inside, at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

As for festivals, Brimstone has already announced the cancelation of its Memorial Day weekend White Knuckle Event, and Historic Rugby has canceled its upcoming events. There is no word on the Firemen’s Fourth Festival in Huntsville. BSF Supt. Nicholas said that it has already been determined that Haunting in the Hills, scheduled for the third Saturday in September, will take place — even if it is not in its traditional format. The park was forced to cancel its other big annual event, the Spring Planting Festival in April.