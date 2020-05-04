Antibody testing for the novel coronavirus has been a hot topic in the news lately, and at least one physician’s clinic in Scott County has begun administering the tests. But new guidance from the TN Dept. of Health recommends against it.

A memo circulated by the Dept. of Health on Wednesday, April 29, said that serology testing, which tests for coronavirus antibodies, are limited and cannot definitively confirm or rule out a Covid-19 infection.

“An antibody test cannot definitively diagnose or rule out Covid-19 infection; and therefore is not recommended as the only test to diagnose acute infection,” the state health department said in the memo.

Serology testing has made headlines in other states; for example, a limited antibody test in New York City found coronavirus antibodies present in 1 of 5 people tested. Antibodies are proteins that develop when a person’s immune system responds to a pathogen. If the person comes into contact with the same virus again, the antibodies help the immune system respond faster and more effectively than it did the first time, and may even prevent illness.

Antibody testing has been hailed as a way to determine who can safely be out in public without risking an infection. However, experts have said that there’s no way to prove that Covid-19 antibodies provide immunity.

“There’s an assumption — a reasonable assumption — that when you have an antibody that you are protected against reinfection,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert and a member of the White House coronavirus task force, said on ABC’s “Good Morning America” on April 20. “That has not been proven for this particular virus.”

Additionally, health officials have warned that serology antibody tests — such as the ones currently available in Tennessee — can cause false positives by detecting antibodies created by other coronaviruses. There are multiple strands of coronavirus; even some cases of the common cold are caused by coronavirus. Health experts say that, in theory, someone who has had a cold caused by coronavirus could show coronavirus antibodies that mistakenly cause them to believe they’re immune to Covid-19 even if they’ve never had the virus.

In New York, where antibody testing has become the latest rage, health officials were prompted to issue their own guidance, cautioning the public that molecular tests — not serology tests — are the only tests that can conclusively determine whether someone has or recently had Covid-19.

In Tennessee, Gov. Bill Lee warned last week that the FDA has only approved six Covid-19 antibody tests for clinical use, and most of those have not been widely distributed. Most of the antibody tests ready for use have not been validated, he said. A FAQ distributed by Lee’s administration warned that the unproven antibody tests can give patients false-positive results by detecting other types of coronaviruses, such as those that cause the common cold.

“A false-positive result may lead to a conclusion that a patient has immunity to Covid-19, when what the test really shows is, at some point in time, the patient was exposed to another type of coronavirus and its antibodies are present, not the antibodies for Covid-19,” the governor’s office said.

The memo circulated by the Dept. of Health three days later warned that it is not clear if antibodies to the novel strand of coronavirus that causes Covid-19 illness are virus-neutralizing or what their presence means for protection from reinfection.

“To improve access to testing during the ongoing pandemic, the FDA developed policies aimed to accelerate development of SARS-CoV-2 antibody tests by allowing private companies to market the serology tests without FDA approval,” the memo stated. “The companies or labs cannot claim that the FDA authorized the tests and must include disclaimers noting that such tests might falsely conclude whether a person had a prior infection.”

As a bottom line, the Dept. of Health said, a serology test “should not be used to make decisions about individuals, e.g. to diagnose current infection or to establish proof of immunity.”

Reportedly, most physician’s clinics in Scott County are declining to administer antibody serology tests.