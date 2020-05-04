A man accused of stealing a vehicle in Knoxville was apprehended in Oneida on Tuesday, April 28, after local authorities were alerted to his presence.

Jose L. Gutierrez, 25, of Knoxville, was arrested by Oneida Police Department officeers on the afternoon of April 28. According to an arrest warrant filed by OPD’s Toby Jeffers, a man who had been riding with Gutierrez approached a clerk at the service station at the intersection of Alberta Street and Paint Rock Road — still commonly referred to as Big John’s on the Corner — and requested help.

When Jeffers arrived at the store, he encountered the man, who said he had been given a ride but was scared because there was drugs and guns in the vehicle.

When Jeffers existed the store to approach two men in the car — including Gutierrez — he found that it had left the parking lot upon his arrival.

According to the warrant, Jeffers alerted a Scott County Sheriff’s Department officer who was patroling nearby, and the vehicle was stopped at Phillips Grocery on Paint Rock Road.

Under the feet of Gutierrez, who was driving the vehicle, Jeffers allegedly found an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle that was loaded with a cartridge in its chamber.

After both men were removed from the vehicle, a search of the car allegedly led to a meth pipe and a marijuana shredder in the center console.

After the tags on the vehicle were checked by dispatchers, it was revealed that the vehicle had been stolen in Knox County.

Gutierrez was arrested on charges of motor vehicle theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving on a suspended license.