BANDY CREEK — A month after closing, the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area will reopen on a limited basis on Monday, the National Park Service announced Sunday.

All trails and backcountry camping will reopen on Monday. However, restroom facilities and developed campgrounds will remain closed. Also closed will be the park’s visitor centers, the stables at Bandy Creek, and Charit Creek Lodge.

“The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners continues to be paramount. At Big South Fork, our operational approach will be to examine each facility function and service provided to ensure those operations comply with current public health guidance, and will be regularly monitored,” BSF Superintendent Niki Nicholas said. “We continue to work closely with the NPS Office of Public Health using CDC guidance to ensure public and workspaces are safe and clean for visitors, employees, partners, and volunteers.”

The NPS said that some visitors to the park should avoid crowding and high-risk outdoor activities.

With the reopening of the Big South Fork, all public lands in Scott and adjoining counties have been reopened. The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is set to reopen on Saturday.