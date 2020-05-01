When patients began testing positive for the novel coronavirus at Signature Healthcare’s assisted living facility in Cookeville in early April, staff there noticed something that stood out, something that is slowly coming to define the pandemic in many ways:

Many of the patients were symptom-free.

“That’s what’s scary about this right now,” the facility’s CEO, Lee Rooney, told The Tennessean newspaper at the time. “Staff and the residents aren’t feeling sick.”

When Rooney made those comments, 28 residents of the facility and 16 employees had tested positive. None of the residents had a temperature over 100 degrees.

Although the nursing home cared for “the sickest of the sick,” in Rooney’s words, patients who were sick simply weren’t feeling that ill. It presented a nightmare for the nursing home’s staff — it’s hard to isolate patients who aren’t showing symptoms, until tests are returned, and by then asymptomatic patients could’ve infected others.

Eventually, several residents at the facility did become very ill. By the time all was said and done, 51 people had been infected at Signature Healthcare of Putnam County. Five of them died.

It was a tragedy. But it was also a glimmer of home amidst the greatest health threat the United States has known in the past hundred years. Even among the elderly and very sick, being infected with Covid-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, isn’t a death sentence.

Beginning in China, and continuing in every nation that coronavirus has spread to, a pattern has proven true: The disease is particularly bad news among the elderly. And while people with underlying chronic health conditions are at risk regardless of their age, it is the elderly with comorbidities — like high blood pressure and diabetes — who are especially at risk. In Tennessee, 36% of the 199 people who have died of Covid-19 have been in their 80s or older — even though that age group makes up just 3.3% of the overall number of coronavirus cases in the state.

At Signature Healthcare, the five deaths among 51 infected people equated to a death rate of 9.8%. As tragic as the five deaths were, 9 out of every 10 people infected at the facility survived.

The same thing has proven true at other nursing homes in Tennessee.

No assisted living facility has been harder hit than the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation & Healing in Sumner County. It was the site of one of the first nursing home outbreaks in the state. The 21 deaths there rank the most among any nursing home. But, even still, there were 162 total infections at the facility — meaning that 87% of those infected were able to pull through.

Most other nursing homes in Tennessee where outbreaks have occurred have similar statistics. At two Nashville facilities — Nashville Community Care & Rehabilitation at Bordeaux, and the Trevecca Center for Rehabilitation & Healing — there have been a combined 70 cases, with no fatalties.

In all, there have been 478 people sickened at nursing homes in Tennessee. The 44 deaths represents a case fatality rate of 9.2% — which is in line with the outbreaks at the facilities in Cookeville and Gallatin. That number does not include two people who have died at Life Care Center of Athens in McMinn County, the latest assisted living facility to report an outbreak of the Covid-19 illness.

To be sure, coronavirus outbreaks in assisted living facilities are bad news — which is why all nursing homes in Tennessee remain closed to visitors, and all have heightened health safety protocols in place, such as checking the temperature of every employee before they enter the building each day. Nationwide, health experts say between 1 in 5 and half of all coronavirus deaths can be linked to nursing homes. Currently, the number of deaths among the nation’s 62,000 Covid-19 deaths that have occurred in nursing homes is on the low end of that range — about 20%. But not all states are reporting nursing home deaths, and some experts say that percentage is likely drastically under-estimated.

In Kentucky, for example, almost half of the more than 200 deaths that have been caused by coronavirus have been in nursing homes.

But, in Tennessee, the number is on the lower end of the scale: 22% of Tennessee’s deaths — or about 1 in 5 — have occurred in nursing homes.

While the number of nursing home deaths in Tennessee don’t appear to be quite as high as in some other states, the age demographics of the most severe illness are matching up with what has proven true about coronavirus on just about every continent.

There have only been 359 people over the age of 80 who have tested positive for coronavirus in Tennessee — about 3.3% of the state’s 10,000 cases. But 71 of those people have died — representing 36% of the state’s nearly 200 coronavirus-related deaths.

Another 1 in 4 deaths related to the virus have been in people in their 70s, although they make up only 5% of the state’s coronavirus cases. And still another 1 in 4 have been people in their 60s, which makes up just over 10% of the state’s total number of cases.

Most people would not label those in their 60s as elderly, but statistics have shown that risk begins to skyrocket for people aged 65 or older.

In all, people over the age of 60 make up 85% of the state’s Covid-19 deaths, or 169 out of 199. Half of the remaining deaths have been people in their 50s.

Only five of the state’s 199 deaths have been in people younger than 40, and only two in people younger than 30, including one child.

While the case fatality rate is 1.9% for all Tennesseans, it is far higher for people in older age categories. For people in their 40s, it climbs to 5%, and continues to climb with advanced age from that point.

But even in people who are in their 80s or older, the coronavirus is proving to not be a death sentence. Of those oldest patients, more than 4 out of 5 who have been infected with the disease in Tennessee have survived.