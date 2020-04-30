High school proms have been canceled in Scott County, but an Oneida hair salon is taking measures to be sure high school girls who had been waiting on their big day can make the most out of the situation.

Perfecting Beauty, located on Paint Rock Road in Oneida, will offer students their “day of beauty” at no charge — except for a small sanitation fee to cover the cost of cleaning before and after each appointment.

The salon’s owner, NaRicka Gray, said she made the decision after Oneida High and Scott High each announced on Wednesday that prom was being canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

For salon owners, the bad news about the canceled prom came on the same day that they learned they would finally be allowed to reopen soon. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee bowed to pressure from lawmakers and constituents and reversed course Wednesday morning, announcing that he would allow barbershops and salons to reopen on May 6. Less than 24 hours earlier, he had signed an executive order that left the forced closure of those businesses open-ended.

Within hours of that announcement, both local high schools announced that their proms would be canceled. For salons who have already lost a lot of revenue due to the state-forced closures, the loss of prom comes as a double-whammy. Prom is one of the busiest days of the year — or two days of the year, when the schools have prom on separate Saturdays — for those shops.

Gray said it was a “bittersweet day,” receiving first the good news and then the bad. But she doesn’t fault school administrators for making what seems to be an inevitable decision.

“I respect this decision and don’t see how cancelation was avoidable at this time,” she said. “I wouldn’t have wanted to make that call and I know that those who made it have lost much sleep over this.

“I also know that these kids will get over it but nonetheless it was heartbreaking for those who have put months into prepping for the special day.”

Gray was receiving phone calls from clients asking if she would be available so their daughters could at least use the dresses they already have for photos.

“I immediately began thinking what could we do to make the best out of a bad situation,” she said. “Most girls already have the dress, the shoes, the accessories and most importantly the vision.”

Gray said she is working on a date and other details to make sure that high school girls who were looking forward to prom have the opportunity to salvage memories from the situation.

“We know it’s not the same but we still want you to get dressed up with nowhere to go,” she said. “Your parents can still enjoy taking the pictures that you will cherish for the rest of your life and you can look back in 10 years and second-guess your judgment on certain decisions.”

