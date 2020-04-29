Even before the very first coronavirus layoff hit the books, Scott County’s unemployment rate had soared to third-highest in the state.

According to the TN Dept. of Labor & Workforce Development, Scott County’s jobless rate was 6.4% in March — the third-highest jobless rate in the state, behind Lincoln County’s 7.0% unemployment rate and Clay County’s 6.9% unemployment rate.

The quick rise of Scott County’s jobless rate begs the question: Why? Unfortunately, answers are hard to come by.

Back to the Top 10: Being on the state’s Top 10 list when it comes to highest unemployment rates is a dubious accomplishment, though not necessarily an unfamiliar one. During the Great Recession and the economic recovery period that followed, Scott County spent years on the state’s Top 10 list — including a significant amount of time at No. 1, with the state’s highest unemployment rate. But as the economy finally completed its rebound, Scott County’s unemployment rate in recent years had dropped below 4% — eventually bottoming out at 3.3%, the lowest since Tennessee began archiving unemployment numbers for individual counties in the early 1970s.

A quick rise: That’s where Scott County found itself in the final quarter of 2019 — with an unemployment rate hovering just under 4%. In December, the state’s survey showed 8,355 people working and 321 unemployed. Those were numbers that had been stable across the last quarter. In September 2019, there were 8,336 working and 341 unemployed. But things began to rapidly change in January, as a layoff at Great Dane Industries was absorbed into the numbers and seasonal help was laid off after the holiday season ended. The number of working Scott Countians plunged from 8,355 to 7,897 — the first time below 8,000 in 15 months — and the number of unemployed increased from 321 to 389. The unemployment rate jumped from 3.7% to 4.7%.

The rise continues: Scott County’s jobless increase continued in February, as the Armstrong plant in Oneida was idled by its new owner, American Industrial Partners, and those numbers — about 40 workers in all — began to be absorbed into the unemployment rate. In February, the number of working Scott Countians decreased slightly, to 7,884, while the number of unemployed increased from 389 to 423.

An unexplainable month: Scott County’s biggest jobless jump of the new year occurred in March, when the unemployment rate climbed 1.3 percentage points to 6.4%. The TN Dept. of Labor & Workforce Development explained that March’s unemployment numbers had nothing to do with the coronavirus outbreak. The business shutdowns related to the virus have sent jobless numbers soaring; April’s unemployment rates will be well into the double-digits across the state. But, in March, two-thirds of Tennessee counties actually saw their unemployment rates decrease. The Dept. of Labor explained that it was because the federal survey was completed the week of March 8-14, before new jobless claims began to skyrocket the following week. New jobless claims jumped from 2,702 to 39,096 for the week ending March 21, and to 94,492 for the week ending March 28, before climbing even higher in early April. But none of those were included in the state’s March report … and, thus, none are included in Scott County’s 6.4% unemployment rate for March. Takahata was the first Scott County employer to conduct a mass layoff — though others would follow — but that came in late March, and those numbers aren’t reflected in the unemployment rate.

Why the increase? According to the numbers provided by the Dept. of Labor, there were slightly more Scott Countians working in March (7,894) than in February (7,884). While total employment remained well below December’s mark of 8,355, March marked the first time in four months that Scott County had shown employment gains.

But, at the same time, the number of unemployed in Scott County jumped from 423 to 536, the largest month-over-month increase since June 2019. If the number of unemployed goes up and there aren’t fewer people working, there can only be one explanation: an adjustment to the estimated work force. And that was the case, as the Dept. of Labor estimated Scott County’s work force at 8,430 — up from 8,307 in February. It was the largest month-over-month increase to the work force since June 2019.

So where did the new workers come from? There’s a reason Scott County’s estimated work force and unemployed jumped in June 2019 — it happens every June in Scott County and every other county, as school turns out and newly-graduated people enter the work force. In June 19, the work force increased from 8,680 to 8,800 in Scott County, and the unemployed jumped from 310 to 465. In June 2018, the work force increased from 8,310 to 8,420 and the unemployed jumped from 300 to 440. In June 2017, the work force increased from 7,810 to 7,940 and the unemployed jumped from 330 to 460. And so it goes.

But those adjustments happen in June — not in March. And they occur statewide — not in just one county.

To be clear, the work force numbers are adjusted every month; they’re never the same in consecutive months. But the adjustments are usually small, with large adjustments saved for when the influx of new workers occurs at the start of summer, or for similar occasions.

For March 2020, Scott County appears to be the only county in Tennessee with an adjusted work force and resulting increase of unemployed persons. And, as a result, the unemployment rate jumped 1.3 points and climbed all the way to third-highest in the state.

Scott County Mayor Jeff Tibbals doesn’t have an answer, either; the Dept. of Labor has not communicated with his office regarding the unemployment numbers.

Significant adjustments to the unemployment numbers do sometimes occur — and often without an apparent reason, leading some to complain that the estimates are arbitrary. But especially in rural communities, where joblessness almost always exceeds unemployment in more urban areas, the unemployment rate can be a sensitive subject — and the Dept. of Labor doesn’t isn’t always forthcoming with information to explain the ebbs and flows of the data.

No response from the state: The Independent Herald reached out to the TN Dept. of Labor & Workforce Development for insight on why Scott County’s estimated work force — and, subsequently, the number of unemployed — increased fairly substantially in March. While the data may vary from month to month, a 1.3-point increase in the unemployment rate — the largest of any of Tennessee’s 95 counties in March — is eye-catching, particularly when there are more people working than were working in the previous month.

So far, the Dept. of Labor has not responded to the IH’s request for clarification. In the meantime, local residents can only wonder: Were there really 113 more people unemployed in March than in February? One thing is for certain: There weren’t 113 fewer people employed in March than in February; to the contrary, there were more — albeit slightly — people employed. So the question remains: Where did the additional workers come from?