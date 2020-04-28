Chalk up another one for law enforcement who are relying on the public’s help and the power of social media.

Oneida police last week arrested a Strunk, Ky. man who is accused of breaking and entering at a Terry Road residence in Oneida.

Jerry L. Stevens, 27, of Strunk, is facing felony charges following his arrest by Oneida Police Department on April 21.

According to an arrest warrant filed by OPD Patrolman Chad Jones, Stevens was nabbed after allegedly stealing a security system monitor from the home but forgetting about the cameras.

OPD used still-shots from surveillance footage captured by the cameras to post their suspects on Facebook, where tips led Dustin Burke — a Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officer and part-time Oneida police officer — back to Jones, the investigating officer, with Stevens’ name. Jones checked Stevens driver license information to match him to the surveillance images.

Allegedly, Stevens threw a concrete block through a window to gain entry to the home, and stole a shotgun, a box of shells, flashlight and security monitor from the residence.

Outside the home, Jones found an outbuilding lock that had been shot in an effort to remove it from the building, without success. Near the building, allegedly, was a flashlight box and the security monitor.

Stevens was charged with aggravated burglary, theft and vandalism.