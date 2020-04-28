UPDATE (Wednesday, 11:24 a.m.) — Less than 24 hours after announcing a new executive order that laid the groundwork for “close-contact” businesses like barbershops, beauty salons, nail salons, tattoo parlors and massage parlors to be closed through the month of May, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on Wednesday morning informed state lawmakers of his intent to reopen at least some of those businesses on May 6.

State Sen. Ken Yager, R-Kingston, and State Rep. Kelly Keisling, R-Byrdstown, each said Wednesday morning that the governor had advised members of the state legislature of his intent to reopen barbershops and hair salons on May 6. Keisling added that the governor will offer specific details at his press briefing on Thursday.

Gov. Lee created a firestorm on Tuesday after announcing that gyms could reopen on Friday and then, two hours later, issuing Executive Order 30, which said that close-contact businesses will remain closed “for now.” Salon owners were especially incensed in East Tennessee’s rural counties, after Knoxville and Knox County jointly announced that similar businesses there would reopen on Friday.

The governor’s executive order caught lawmakers off-guard; many of them were anticipating barbershops and salons to reopen in days instead of weeks.

A post on Gov. Lee’s official Facebook page on Wednesday morning alluded to the final paragraph of the executive order, which stated, “It is anticipated that in the near future development of additional business guidelines will allow for reopening additional businesses safely…”

“As the order stated, we anticipate the safe re-open of these businesses before May 29,” the Facebook post said. “Read the full order,” it added, with a link to the order on the Secretary of State’s website.

However, that post did little to squelch the anger towards the executive order. “This post seems to suggest that those of us who are upset clearly didn’t read the executive order properly, and should re-read it and be happy that close-contact services will be opening by the 29th,” one commenter said. “We were certainly able to read it the first time you sent it out, and we don’t agree.”

Less than an hour later, Gov. Lee had informed lawmakers of his intent to allow close-contact businesses to reopen in one week.

However, there remains uncertainty. Close-contact businesses include an entire sector of shops, from barbershops and hair salons to massage therapists to tanning salons to tattoo parlors. The information relayed by the governor to state lawmakers did not indicate whether all of those shops would be allowed to reopen on May 6.

The original story follows …

Tennessee’s so-called “close-contact” businesses, like barbershops, beauty shops, nail salons, tattoo parlors and massage parlors, will be required to remain closed for another month, in accordance with an executive order issued by Gov. Bill Lee late Tuesday afternoon.

The governor issued Executive Order 30 on Tuesday, laying out the state’s plan to continue its battle against the coronavirus outbreak, with his earlier executive orders mandating non-essential business closures and a stay-at-home policy set to soon expire.

While Executive Order 30 does not explicitly say that close-contact businesses and indoors recreation businesses must remain closed through May 29 — instead saying those businesses will continue to be closed “for the time being” — the order will not expire until May 29.

Among businesses explicitly mentioned by the order and thus still closed are:

• Barber shops

• Hair salons

• Waxing salons

• Threading salons

• Nail salons or spas

• Body treatment spas

• Tattoo shops

• Tanning salons

• Massage-therapy services

• Bowling alleys

• Arcades

• Concert venues

• Sporting event venues

• Theaters

• Racetracks

• Indoor play areas

• Adult entertainment venues

• Amusement parks

• Senior centers

• Skating rinks

Tuesday’s announcement had been long-awaited, as the governor had been mostly mum on the reopening of close-contact businesses. However, those businesses were included in Phase 2 of the governor’s reopening plan, which isn’t slated to begin until May 15.

Restaurants were permitted to reopen their dining rooms on Monday, and retail stores will reopen on Wednesday. Gov. Lee announced earlier on Tuesday that gyms would be permitted to open on Friday.

Those decisions, particularly the order regarding the reopening of gyms, has left salon owners incensed, insisting that they’re being unfairly targeted by the governor’s course of action.

Of particular concern is a decision by Knoxville and Knox County to allow close-contact businesses to reopen by appointment only on Friday.

Kellie Walker, who owns The Beautique, an Oneida tanning salon, said in a Facebook post on Tuesday that many of her customers have told her they will drive outside Scott County to obtain those services.

Knox County is one of six heavily-populated counties across the state that can issue their own orders. In the remaining 89 counties, mayors have no legal authority to issue orders that contradict the governor’s orders. Scott County Mayor Jeff Tibbals has pointed to his lack of authority in those regards since the coronavirus outbreak began. On Monday, state attorney general Herbert Slatery III issued an opinion stating the same.

While Executive Order 30 encourages Tennesseans to return to work, the document lays out a series of guidelines. Among them: People who have Covid-19 symptoms — which include coughing, sore throat and fever, among others — are required to stay home, and employers cannot allow those people to work.

The governor’s guidance continues to urge people to wear cloth face coverings in public. Additionally, nursing homes and similar facilities remain closed to visitors. Social gatherings of more than 10 people remain prohibited, though that does not apply to churches, weddings or funerals.

