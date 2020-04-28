Tennessee’s so-called “close-contact” businesses, like barbershops, beauty shops, nail salons, tattoo parlors and massage parlors, will be required to remain closed for another month, in accordance with an executive order issued by Gov. Bill Lee late Tuesday afternoon.

The governor issued Executive Order 30 on Tuesday, laying out the state’s plan to continue its battle against the coronavirus outbreak, with his earlier executive orders mandating non-essential business closures and a stay-at-home policy set to soon expire.

While Executive Order 30 does not explicitly say that close-contact businesses and indoors recreation businesses must remain closed through May 29 — instead saying those businesses will continue to be closed “for the time being” — the order will not expire until May 29.

Among businesses explicitly mentioned by the order and thus still closed are:

• Barber shops

• Hair salons

• Waxing salons

• Threading salons

• Nail salons or spas

• Body treatment spas

• Tattoo shops

• Tanning salons

• Massage-therapy services

• Bowling alleys

• Arcades

• Concert venues

• Sporting event venues

• Theaters

• Racetracks

• Indoor play areas

• Adult entertainment venues

• Amusement parks

• Senior centers

• Skating rinks

Tuesday’s announcement had been long-awaited, as the governor had been mostly mum on the reopening of close-contact businesses. However, those businesses were included in Phase 2 of the governor’s reopening plan, which isn’t slated to begin until May 15.

Restaurants were permitted to reopen their dining rooms on Monday, and retail stores will reopen on Wednesday. Gov. Lee announced earlier on Tuesday that gyms would be permitted to open on Friday.

Those decisions, particularly the order regarding the reopening of gyms, has left salon owners incensed, insisting that they’re being unfairly targeted by the governor’s course of action.

Of particular concern is a decision by Knoxville and Knox County to allow close-contact businesses to reopen by appointment only on Friday.

Kellie Walker, who owns The Beautique, an Oneida tanning salon, said in a Facebook post on Tuesday that many of her customers have told her they will drive outside Scott County to obtain those services.

Knox County is one of six heavily-populated counties across the state that can issue their own orders. In the remaining 89 counties, mayors have no legal authority to issue orders that contradict the governor’s orders. Scott County Mayor Jeff Tibbals has pointed to his lack of authority in those regards since the coronavirus outbreak began. On Monday, state attorney general Herbert Slatery III issued an opinion stating the same.

While Executive Order 30 encourages Tennesseans to return to work, the document lays out a series of guidelines. Among them: People who have Covid-19 symptoms — which include coughing, sore throat and fever, among others — are required to stay home, and employers cannot allow those people to work.

The governor’s guidance continues to urge people to wear cloth face coverings in public. Additionally, nursing homes and similar facilities remain closed to visitors. Social gatherings of more than 10 people remain prohibited, though that does not apply to churches, weddings or funerals.

