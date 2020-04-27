The remains of a Scott County man killed in Germany in World War II have been accounted for, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said Friday.

The federal agency announced that the body of Army Pfc. Oliver Jeffers was accounted for on Thursday.

Jeffers, 31, died on November 10, 1944, during a battle with German forces in the Hürtgen Forest.

According to the DPAA, Jeffers was assigned to Company L, 3rd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Division. His body could not be recovered at the time because of ongoing fighting.

The Battle of Hürtgen Forest was one of a series of fierce battles fought between American and German forces along the Western Front during the war. Located along the Belgian-German border, the forest was the stage for the longest single battle the U.S. Army has ever fought.

There were at least 33,000 Americans killed or wounded at the Hürtgen Forest, and some estimates range as high as 50,000.

Jeffers and his fellow soldiers encountered terible conditions in the rugged forest — a conifer forest too dense for tanks or other vehicles to penetrate it. Their goal was to trek through the forest and reach the Rur Dam. The weather that fall was wet and cold, and the ground muddy.

Inside the forest, American troops encountered heavily-entrenched German forces with improvised blockhouses, minefields, barbed wire and booby traps hidden in the mud and snow.

The 4th Infantry Division, under the command of Maj. Gen. Raymond O. Barton, was one of 16 divisions or formations involved in the fight, and the American forces had their German counterparts out-numbered 5-to-1. But the Germans were well dug in and were able to inflict heavy casualties.

The battle was entering its third month when Jeffers was killed. Fighting continued until December 16, 1944, when it finally ended in a German victory.

The battle was depicted by a 1998 HBO film, When Trumpets Fade.