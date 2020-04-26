HUNTSVILLE — The Town of Huntsville will not open its swimming pool to the public this summer, due to continued uncertainty over the Covid-19 outbreak, Mayor Dennis Jeffers and the town’s board of aldermen jointly announced last week.

In a letter released to the public, the town explained that social distancing “may become the new normal for the next few months, even when the worst days of this Covid-19 pandemic have subsided. With so much unknown about the future of this pandemic in mind, we are faced with the decision of whether or not to open the Huntsville city pool for the summer of 2020.”

The town went on to say in the statement that work normally begins to open the pool around the middle of April. “However, right now we have no way of knowing when the state’s Safer at Home order will be lifted. Since we have a very short operating window of 2.5 months, opening the pool late is not a viable option.”

Days after the decision, Gov. Bill Lee announced that he will not extend the stay-at-home order beyond April 30. But the uncertainty was too much for the town.

“We have received information from the TN Dept. of Health, which advised that if public pools are allowed to open, extra precautions would need to be taken to prevent the spread of Covid-19,” the town said. “Those precautions include screening customers, constant disinfecting of all high-touch points and encouraging social distancing. Although there is no evidence that Covid-19 can be spread through the use of pools and it is believed that chlorine and bromine should remove or inactivate the virus, not enough is known for us to be confident that the virus can be contained in the pool environment.”

“We hope to be back and operating next year as we pray for the healing of our community and nation,” the statement concluded.